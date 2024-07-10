HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A lethargic snapping turtle was found lounging inside a puddle Thursday in the Town & Country Cafe parking lot in Florence.



Therapy apparently knows no age limits as young and old, staff members and guests, attend an open house Tuesday at St. Luke Hospital's new therapy department addition. Rehab Visions partnered with St. Luke Hospital in 2007 to bring in two physical therapy staff members. Now, a total of 11 staff members provide physical, occupational and speech therapy.



Peabody's 103rd annual 4th Fest concludes Thursday with its legendary grand finale, the Battle of New Orleans.