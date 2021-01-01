HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



After cookie guns are used to pop peppernuts onto greased trays, volunteers at Peabody Senior Center separate peppernuts so they don't stick together while they bake.



Peabody-Burns Middle and High School students and staff helped rake yards Tuesday for elderly and disabled members of the community.



Torey Hett, center, helps Wesley Zurcher fill Operation Christmas Child boxes Thursday at Aulne Church. The church collected 380 boxes.