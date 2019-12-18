HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Westen Smith, 9 months, looks at Santa Claus. Westen Smith, 9 months, looks at Santa Claus.



Amy Bayes provides some love to her donkey, Joker, while discussing the growing issues with donkeys being shipped to China for their skins to be used in medicinal practice. Amy Bayes provides some love to her donkey, Joker, while discussing the growing issues with donkeys being shipped to China for their skins to be used in medicinal practice.



A Christmas tree complete with ornaments and twinkling lights can be seen at the entrance to the Shawmar Oil plant at 240th and Remington Rds. Several others have mysteriously appeared throughout the area. A Christmas tree complete with ornaments and twinkling lights can be seen at the entrance to the Shawmar Oil plant at 240th and Remington Rds. Several others have mysteriously appeared throughout the area.