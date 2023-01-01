BREAKING NEWS
Two people died after being trapped in a red Honda Civic with Kansas license plates when it collided with a semi-trailer truck shortly before 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in construction zone on US-56/77 at 250th Rd.
According to monitored transmissions, the accident initially was reported to a sheriff’s deputy by a passer-by who was told to call 911.
Seeing joy on the faces of families keeps Kenton Nickel planting pine trees and tending them all year, only to sell out a year’s supply of Christmas trees in less than a month.
At Peaceful Pines Christmas Tree farm five miles north of Walton, 17 preschool aged children got to listen Friday to a Christmas story, eat snacks, do a craft, enjoy a hayrack ride, have a scavenger hunt in the Christmas trees, and take home an ornament.
Not one but two special prosecutors have been appointed to investigate the Aug. 11 raid on the
At the request of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, special agents John Zamora and Michael Struwe of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation spent most of the week in Marion, interviewing people involved with or affected by the raids.
While stressing that it did not necessarily agree with her decision, a state review board has dismissed charges of incompetence against a magistrate who approved the Aug. 11 raid on the
The Commission on Judicial Conduct “extensively discussed the matter of incompetence and found the facts and circumstances were not sufficient to conclude the issuance of the warrant crossed the line of incompetence,” a letter dated today from the commission’s vice chair states.
D’zz Spot Reptarium and Educational Center Inc. already has some animals on display and will become a learning center with creatures from pollinators to 20-feet long pythons and boa constrictors.
The effort to build the center began in 2021. The organization got a 501(c)(3) designation, making donations tax-deductible, this year.
Grumbling about property tax bills, first half payments of which are due a week from today, has turned “Ho, ho, ho!” into “Oh, oh, oh!” for many Marion County taxpayers.
Many bills increased markedly this year not only because of increased government spending but also because of increases in appraised value of properties.
Mennonite Housing, based in Wichita, is exploring building affordable housing for 24 families in northern Hillsboro.
Workforce housing has been a priority in Hillsboro’s strategic plan for four years.
A tennis court at seldom-used East Park will be converted to pickelball, joining planned indoor pickleball courts at a new multimillion-dollar concession stand and locker facility nearby.
Roger Hannaford asked city council members to put one or more pickleball courts where a tennis court now is in the park, recently returned to the city by the school district.
The entire student body of Peabody Elementary School gave a rocking rendition of Christmas songs Monday.
At the school’s annual winter concert, students performed a blend of traditional holiday songs and lively new takes on traditional songs.
Complaints about a 50% increase in rent for mobile home lots at the county lake apparently struck a chord with county commissioner Kent Becker.
Three weeks after commissioners voted to raise annual rent to $1,800 and two weeks after they declined to reconsider their decision commissioner Kent Becker asked commissioners to put a three year freeze on the on rent, which hasn’t increased since 2012.
Four months after the last Burns police chief resigned — and eight days later was charged with sexual exploitation of a child — Burns has hired a new police chief.
Rick Kennedy, a retired police officer of 34 years who also served in the Army and worked part-time as a security guard, was hired Oct. 17 for the Burns police chief job.
Reimbursement for a restaurant’s spoiled food, candy for a canceled parade, elf costumes, and training for a police dog that has switched from city to county and back again were among $93,400.69 in claims approved without question Monday by Marion City Council.
Included were:
Chase and Marion County deputies and Marion police went to the home of a Marion man Sunday evening to arrest him on suspicion of aggravated battery and other offenses.
According to Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh, Michael Sigel, 52, 4 Fairway Dr., was wanted in relation to bar fight Friday night in Cottonwood Falls.
A Florence man is being held in McPherson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond after his arrest by Marion County deputies on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Sheriff Jeff Soyez said deputies arrested Dale E. Weber, 64, Florence, him on after a 10-year-old victim told investigators what had taken place.
It’s not “Miracle on 34th St.,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” or even “A Christmas Story.” We nonetheless savor another cinematic Christmas classic — so nice it was scripted twice, as Episode 15, Season 2, of two series, the 1950s “Dragnet” and its 1960s remake.
Sergeant Friday and Detectives Smith then Gannon search for a missing statue of the baby Jesus only to find that a young parishioner — poor in money but not in faith — has fulfilled a promise by giving the statue the first ride in a new red wagon he received from a charity.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Drama in Ramona
Are you feeling lonely? Are you feeling isolated and in need of companionship?
A good way to fulfill that need as retired citizens is to attend your local senior center.
-
Peabody merchants plan special holiday shopping events from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today and Dec. 20.
Shoppers can get dinner at Peabody Senior Center, then walk to participating businesses and sample treats and hot drinks.
Hillsboro, ranked fourth in the state Tuesday in Class 2A by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association, swept a weekend tournament in Moundridge, beating Inman 58-22 in the championship game Saturday.
“We showed up and we were able to compete at a high level all week,” coach Micah Ratzlaff said.
Marion
The Warriors captured fourth in the 16th annual Marion Classic after losing 62-40 Saturday to Wichita Home School.
Hillsboro
Hillsboro’s wrestling team placed 11th out of 13 schools Friday at the 2023 Railer Round Robin tournament in Ellis.
Hillsboro High School senior Zaylee Werth signed last week to play basketball at MidAmerica Nazarene University.