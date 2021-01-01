HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A pin oak on W Santa Fe St. in Marion displays intense orange leaves to brighten the fall landscape. Leaves on pin oaks tend to hang on longer than do leaves on other oaks or maples, continuing to dazzle the eyes until winter sets in.
Joe Vinduska smiles at his wife, Tish, during an auction Friday.
The line to enter Hillsboro State Bank was backed up to Central National Bank and further bulked up by large toy sets and stuffed animals.
Hillsboro High School students portray comical shortness and bitten-off gingerbread limbs by kneeling or using black fabric for their costumes. Performances of "Shrek the Musical" will be Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets are being sold online.
