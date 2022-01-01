HEADLINES

  • Starving, dead dogs lead to cruelty charges

    Katrina Kea and Thomas Paquette, who live at the same Peabody address, were charged Thursday with animal cruelty after dead and starving dogs were found at their residence. Peabody police were summoned by neighbors Sept. 6 to check the condition of two dogs in a kennel. One was barking. The other was on the ground, not moving. The neighbors complained also about a foul odor.

  • Council, planners square off

    A longstanding debate on whether a section of the city’s industrial park should be rezoned for retail came to an abrupt end Monday when council members thumbed their nose at the city’s zoning commission and voted to rezone the property themselves. However, the zoning commission’s chairman called a special meeting scheduled for tonight to potentially challenge the action.

  • Vets get preview of memorial

    A day after county lake residents questioned the project at a county commission meeting, Marion VFW members were mesmerized Tuesday when Julie Hess showed concept drawings of a veterans’ memorial proposed for Marion County Park and Lake. The Marion native, who now lives in Salina, envisions a 50-foot wide by 50-foot long structure using a retaining wall as the main support with a four- by five-foot granite panel, a curved wall with seven flagpoles, along with a brick walkway with six benches.

  • Officers kicked after threat to 'shoot up' VFW

    An unruly Galva man who allegedly threatened to “shoot up” the VFW early Saturday kicked a Marion officer and two sheriff’s deputies as they struggled to get him into a squad car after his arrest. Police were called to a 1:30 a.m. disturbance at the VFW in which Zachary S. Dvorak, 24, allegedly threatened employee Ashely N. Welch, 21, Marion.

  • Cops give drunken fugitive a lift then track him down

    A drunken hitchhiker being shuttled from county to county by sheriff’s deputies turned out to be a wanted fugitive in the county from which he had just departed. Timothy Hahn was dropped off early Saturday at Flying Eagle convenience store in Florence by Chase County’s undersheriff so Marion County deputies could take him on to Peabody or Newton.

OTHER NEWS

  • Lake residents question veterans memorial

    A roomful of Marion County Lake residents filled chairs at a county commission meeting Monday to ask questions and air complaints about a planned veterans’ memorial at the lake. Lake resident Byron Lange, apparently acting as spokesman for the group, asked why more information about the memorial had not been released.

  • Crash cuts power on frigid day

    A semi that backed into a utility pole Thursday in downtown Burns caused a power failure for the entire town, with most residents out of power nearly five hours on a day with a high in the upper teens. “What happened is a gentleman had a semi parked up by his house so he could keep it plugged in, and when he tried to back it out, he lost control and hit a pole,” mayor Mike Hammon said.

  • Motorist hit while standing by car on K-15

    An Andover woman hit by a car Sunday morning while standing next to a vehicle on K-15 was rushed to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, Yueyang Jiang, 24, was standing next to a Toyota Corolla stopped in the southbound lane at 6:47 a.m. She was hit by a southbound 2009 Honda Accord driven by Jennifer A. Kirkpatrick, 47, Chapman.

  • Erratic behavior case ends in plea bargain

    A Marion woman arrested numerous times for erratic and unruly behavior struck a plea bargain Jan. 28 and got most charges against her dismissed. Rexana J. Siebert, charged in 10 criminal cases between December 2019 and August, pleaded no contest to three counts of battery against a law enforcement officer.

  • 4-alarm fire destroys house in Peabody

    A four-alarm house fire Friday destroyed an apparently newly purchased home in Peabody. Firefighters from Peabody, Florence, Burns, and Walton were summoned to 602 N. Olive St. at 4:27 p.m. and battled the blaze for nearly five hours. Half an hour after leaving, Peabody firefighters were called back when a passer-by reported the fire had rekindled.

  • Nail business dips into Peabody

    A quarantine hobby for Chelsie Schroeder and Korie Hatton evolved into a new business in Peabody — Daisy Dips Nail Co., an acrylic dip powder and cuticle oil store that will be stationed above Peabody Hardware and Lumber. Dip powder is similar to nail polish, but instead of being brushed on, nails are painted with a solution and dipped into a container of powder.

  • Cause of fire 'undetermined'

    The cause of a fire that consumed 300 acres of grassland Jan. 31 a mile east of Lincolnville has been ruled “undetermined.” Fire marshal Chris Mercer said he was unable to determine whether the fire was set or accidental.

  • Latest COVID surge begins to ebb

    Much as it did a year ago, the county’s surge in COVID-19 cases has begun ebbing with the move from January into February. A total of 82 county residents were listed Monday as being under isolation orders with active cases of the disease. That’s half the number of active cases from a week earlier.

DEATHS

  • Anna Epp

    Services for Anna Mae Epp, 91, who died Jan. 30 at Medicalodges in Fort Scott, were Monday at Grace Community Fellowship in Hillsboro with burial in Henderson, Nebraska.

  • Lee Nuss

    Services for Hillsboro native Leland (Lee) Wayne Nuss, 91, of Newton, who died Friday, were scheduled for 2 p.m. today at Zion Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, where he was a baptized member. Born Oct. 19, 1930, in Hillsboro to Charles and Anna (Matz) Nuss, he spent most of his childhood on a farm at Waldeck attended school in Lehigh, where he was a member of a state championship basketball team, and graduated from Hillsboro High School.

  • Kenneth Winter

    Services for Kenneth Michael Winter, 73, Hillsboro, who died Feb. 2 at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Ebenfeld Church, rural Hillsboro, with burial at the church cemetery. Born Feb. 23, 1948, in Hillsboro to Eddie and Pauline (Kew) Winter, he attended Hillsboro High School and worked for American Milk Producers Inc., Co-operative Grain and Supply, Roundup Industries, and Hillsboro Industries.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Gary Jones

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Calvin Kessler

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    James Snelling

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Denise Lang

DOCKET

FINANCE

  • Most retirement accounts start late

    Banks in Marion and Hillsboro frequently don’t see people interested in saving for retirement unless they are on the cusp of retiring. “What you’ll notice often times is, when people tend to hit 60 years of age, all of a sudden retirement becomes more real and more in the forefront of your mind,” Tampa State Bank vice president Kevin Fruechting said. “So people start thinking more about it and thinking, ‘Am I set up for it, am I ready for it emotionally, physically, and financially?’”

  • Free help with tax returns available

    Seniors — and others — can get help filing income taxes through the county department on aging. The program is mostly used by people over 65, department director Gayla Ratzlaff said.

VALENTINES DAY

  • A farm couple is still in love after 70 years

    When Carol Oblander was a senior at Marion High School in 1951, a picture of Jim Hett hung above her locker. Its inscription read, “Outstanding Senior of 1945.” Jim had met Carol after seeing her with a group of girls while walking down a street in Marion. He asked someone who she was.

OPINION

  • Counseling the council

    Some of its members may mean well, but Marion’s city council continued its recent practice Monday of acting first and thinking later. Changing two city ordinances after it already had approved a beer license that violated them, the council finally closed the book on a shameful chapter in which business owner Johsie Reid and council member Ruth Herbel wrongly were vilified.

  • Mapping a path to sensibility

    Some things never seem to go away, like the stench of last week’s grass fire east of Lincolnville. Our brief encounter while photographing it was nothing like the exposure endured by underappreciated firefighters from seven communities, who prevented flames from consuming homes and outbuildings. But the stench has remained as an unwelcome reminder every time we get into our car this week to run errands.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    When E.F. Hutton meows . . .

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Rebuking Marshall

PEOPLE

  • Victory Village visits Aulne Church

    A ministry that former Marion pastor Bill Cowell and his wife, Carole, began more than 50 years ago is alive and well, according to their report Sunday at Aulne Church. Victory Village, a subsidiary of Heart Ministries Inc., is a state-licensed facility for troubled girls ages 12 to 18. More than 2,000 youths have been sent there for help.

  • Senior centers menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

SCHOOL

  • Honor Rolls

  • TEEN network directors to meet

    Directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network, which oversees remote learning for five area school districts, will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Marion school district offices, 101 N. Thorp St.

  • In this sport, kids exercise their brains

    “Our sport has a ball without even having a ball.” That’s how longtime Centre coach Angela Basore describes scholars bowl.

SPORTS

  • Double losses, double overtime at Marion

    After losing a double-overtime junior varsity game 61-56 Friday at Marion Sports and Aquatics Center, Marion lost both its varsity games against Sterling. Seats were packed by the allure of a soup supper run by Marion High School Parents Advisory Council. The event was designed to help pay for Marion High School’s after-prom party.

  • Centre splits 4 games in 2 days

    In a weekend made busy by makeup games, Centre boys and girls both split a pair of contests. Boys

  • Trojans wrap up another perfect week

    Old Man Winter bared his teeth with snow and frigid temperatures on Groundhog Day, canceling classes and blowing away Wednesday and Thursday practices for Hillsboro basketball teams. The layoff that started after the Trojans picked up a sweep last Tuesday in Lindsborg against Smoky Valley failed to impact play Friday night, when Hillsboro was host to the Pratt Greenbacks.

  • Wuest's 5 threes not enough for Goessel

    A week that began with victories Feb. 1 over Centre ended with losses Friday to Elyria Christian in a competitive game for the boys and a blowout for the girls. Boys

  • Trojan wrestlers 9th at Circle

    Tristan Rathbone (32-4 for the season) placed second in the 170-pound class and Lane Rogers (24-7) second in the 182-pound class to help Hillsboro to a ninth place finish overall at the 25-team Circle Invitational wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday. Garrett Helmer (32-5) placed third in the 152-pound class, and Eli Drake (6-8) placed fourth in the 160-pound class.

  • Team wins city championship by 21 pins

    Riggins Cattle Company won the team championship in the 62nd Marion City Bowling Tournament the past two weekends at SherBowl Lanes in Marion. Team members Ben Krause, Bryant Brunner, Caleb Williams, and Sheldon Boone scored a total pinfall of 2,883, just 21 better than second-place finisher Western Associates. Third went to Marion County Lakers with 2,775; fourth to Central National Bank with 2,690.

MORE…

