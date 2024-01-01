HEADLINES

  • Firefighters told to limit water use

    Fifteen minutes after starting to battle a fire Monday in Ramona, firefighters were told not to fill their trucks because of a water shortage. “The operator called and said to be very conservative with water,” Ramona Fire Chief Nathan Brunner said.

  • Pioneering ag teacher finishing final year

    Marion ag teacher and FFA adviser Mark Meyer didn’t plan to go into teaching. He planned to go into dairy farming, as his parents did north of Burdick.

  • A memorable send-off for a memorable life

    After a 10 a.m. service attended by more than 190 people, his casket was loaded onto a semi-trailer and driven to Whitewater Center Cemetery to be placed in a trench dug by his son. After words by the minister, dispatchers sounded a firefighter’s “last call.” Rodney Oursler, who used a backhoe to dig his father’s grave Friday and drove the truck to the cemetery Monday, said Friday it was emotional when he dug his grandmother’s grave a few years earlier but was even more emotional to dig his father’s grave.

  • Cattleman is crossing an item off his bucket list

    A monument-in-progress north of Lincolnville already is attracting attention from travelers on US-77/US-56. Drivers pull over to look at the sculptures of three crosses just west of the highway. Columns are at the end of the row of crosses.

OTHER NEWS

  • Marion police listed among 'worst censors'

    The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a watchdog group based in Philadelphia that originally focused on free speech on campus, last week named Marion Police Department one of its “10 Worst Censors of 2024.” “A police raid against a local newspaper,” the organization said in a news release, “sounds like a story out of Putin’s Russia — but it happened in the heart of Kansas.

  • Centre approves building project

    A major building project in the works for more than a year formally was approved Monday by the Centre school board. The project, without extensive borrowing, will extend the west wing of the school to include pre-school and kindergarten rooms that will double as safe rooms and add two day-care rooms.

  • Definitive new book examines Kapaun's relentless faith

    It follows the life of Emil J. Kapaun from before he was born to the present. He died as an army chaplain in a prisoner-of-war camp in North Korea. The 350-page biography cites at least 54 sources and contains numerous footnotes. Stansifer spent 10 years researching Kapaun. He visited the Pentagon and researched war archives that pinpointed movements of U.S. military missions in which Kapaun was involved.

  • County hires ambulance chief

    After five months of being the county’s interim ambulance director —the second time he has served in that capacity — paramedic Chuck Kenney was hired Monday to lead the ambulance department on a permanent basis. Commissioners hired him for $80,000 a year, 12,000 less than he made last year, when he got overtime for extra calls.

  • 14 child sex offenses alleged

    A Hillsboro man arrested Feb. 12 formally was charged Thursday with 14 counts of sex crimes against a child younger than 14. William A. Dykens, 36, Hillsboro, was charged with eight counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, three counts of rape, and three counts of aggravated indecent liberties. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

AUTOMOTIVE

  • Some tires better than others on county's gravel roads

    Finding tires that will stand up to unpaved Marion County roads is a challenge, as is avoid-ing replacing tires more often than necessary. When a customer comes to buy tires, Rod Koons of Rod’s Tire and Service in Hillsboro asks where people will be driv-ing, mostly paved or mostly unpaved roads, and discusses what they can afford to spend.

DEATHS

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • Talking about our hang-ups

    Don’t you love calls that begin with a little “bloop” after you answer? A few seconds later, a voice comes on, talking initially about anything BUT whatever he or she is selling. Or maybe it’s a recording, complete with pauses during which you can say anything, but the response always comes back the same. Only after such small talk does the caller, often using a sham caller ID, identify himself or herself, typically as being with some concern that sounds like — but most definitely isn’t — a business or agency you deal with. Most don’t know your number. They just dial digits at random, hoping someone will answer. They’re so chintzy their recordings and telemarketers don’t connect until after you pick up your phone. That’s what the “bloop” is for. It’s a ring signal for some underpaid, only partially understandable operator hired to cheat you out of something.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Don't offend the neighbors

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Taking a punch

PEOPLE

  • Exchange student adjusts to rural life

    While attending Centre High School as a junior, Jimena Sanchez is living with the Eric Carlson family of Lincolnville. Coming from the central Spain city of Coslada, with a population of almost 82,000, living in a distinctly rural community was an adjustment.

  • Couple plans book signing

    Terry and Ann Holt will be on hand to sell and sign their new book, “My Lord and My God! My Spiritual Awakening to the Joy of the Cross.” from 10 a.m. to noon March 15 at the Turquoise Table, 626 E. Main St. Marion. Cost is $25. Signed copies also are available at hummingbirdannterry@gmail.com and will be mailed upon request.

  • Scholarship focuses on aging

    Applications for a $500 scholarship for a 2024 Marion County high school senior wanting to study any field related to aging are available at counselors’ offices and Marion Senior Center. 308 S. 3rd St. The award from Senior Citizens of Marion County Inc. is for students interested in studying such fields as medicine, nursing, social work, gerontology, or physical, occupational, or speech therapy. Applications are due Tuesday at the senior center.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

MORE…

