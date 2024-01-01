HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Gary Diepenbrock arranges rocks around two columns and three crosses on his land west of US-77/56 two miles north of Lincolnville. Included are a bald eagle with a sign reading "In God We Trust," another sign with the text of the Lord's Prayer, and eventually an imported sculpture of an angle praying. The project, started during Lent, is expected to be completed in six months.



Not every town has a tractor cavalcade in the middle of February. Goessel FFA members drove tractors to school last week to call attention to National FFA Week. Six tractors were parked in front of Goessel High School to celebrate the role agriculture plays in the community.



Javin Schmidt (center) and Noah Schrag (right) dress up as ESPN commentators in the student section of the Goessel girls game Friday.