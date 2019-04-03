HEADLINES

  • Postal service suspends delivery

    The ongoing battle between the U.S. Postal Service and Marion residents in the first three blocks of N. Roosevelt St. has ended. Regular delivery to residents without a curbside mailbox has been suspended, forcing them to go to the post office to receive their mail.

  • Judge rules Westview to stay under state control

    District Judge Steven Hornbaker issued strong words against the operators of Westview Manor in Peabody when he ruled Friday that the nursing home for people with mental illness and developmental disabilities would remain in receivership. Hornbaker wrote that Franklin Healthcare’s failure to correct “unsafe, unsanitary, and deplorable conditions” such as black mold in showers and backed-up toilets threatened the lives of its residents.

  • 'Wild' fire training

    A group of Marion County firefighters learned how to battle wildland blazes last week at Quivira Boy Scout Ranch near Sedan. The firefighters spent Wednesday putting out areas still smoldering from a fire the previous day. Wednesday was too windy to start a wildland burn.

  • County tries to fix error on tower plans

    The Marion planning and zoning commission is back at square one after public outcry over improper notification of property owners of an intended cell phone tower installation at Commercial and Forest Sts. The commission will hold a public hearing on the cell phone tower application at 7 p.m. April 30, city administrator Roger Holter said.

  • Wind farm application before county April 25

    A proposal to build a 100-tower wind farm in the southern portion of the county will be taken up by the county planning and zoning board April 25. Pat Pelstring, president and CEO of National Renewable Solutions, based in Mayzata, Minnesota, on Thursday gave the planning and zoning department a 1½-inch thick notebook containing the company’s application for a conditional use permit to build a wind farm and a 3-inch thick notebook with support material.

  • Ohio man leads officers on chase through county

    The driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado stolen from Dayton International Airport, Ohio, led Marion County law enforcement on pursuit Tuesday, southbound on K-15. The truck, which had Ohio tags, crossed into the north end of Marion County on K-15 at 5 p.m.

OTHER NEWS

  • Board member questions 'aesthetics' of roofing

    Centre board member Eric Carlson said he thinks a new white modified bitumen roof the board approved for the high school gymnasium will distract from the school’s appearance. The board met in special session March 26 to take action on replacing the roof that was damaged by strong winds March 20.

  • FFA competes in career events

    Centre FFA members participated in the South Central District Poultry Evaluation and Agronomy career events March 27 in Marion. First-year member Quinten Bina placed 18th in the poultry Greenhand division. They evaluated live production hens, chicken products, and interior and exterior quality of eggs. They also identified parts of a chicken and took a written exam.

  • Campsite reservations might become available at lake

    Likely coming to Marion County Park and Lake: campsite reservations. Park and Lake superintendent Isaac Hett told county commissioners Monday that lake visitors have asked to be able to reserve campsites, and for busy weekends such as Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends, and the weekend of the annual Bluegrass Festival, reservations might be a good idea.

  • Cities make sure 'tiny' homes properly built

    Dakota Patterson has embraced the virtue of living small with a 12-by-32-foot “tiny” house he is furnishing in Florence. While it might be easier to build than a full-size home, there are still safety measures to consider, said Trayce Warner, a Florence city councilmember.

  • Reservoir construction progress difficult to judge

    The bridge on Old Mill Rd. at Marion Reservoir has been closed since November, but warmer weather has eased the pace of the project. “Once the cold snaps stopped hitting, it made it a lot easier,” said Kevin McCoy, Marion Reservoir’s assistant lake manager.

  • Developmental screening available

    Free developmental screening will be available for children ages newborn through 5 years old from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 16 in Florence. Children will be tested for cognitive, motor, vision, hearing, speech and language, and social and emotional development. Testing takes one hour. An appointment is necessary, and can be made by contacting Marion County Early Intervention Services at (620)382-2858.

DEATHS

  • Norman Ensz

    Services for Norman Ensz, 90, who died Saturday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church. Burial will be an hour earlier at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Cemetery.

  • Lou Roberts

    Funeral services for Clara “Lou” Roberts, 82, Marion, were Saturday at Marion Christian Church. She died March 12 at Newton.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Leola Bennett

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Eldon Britton

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dean Duke

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Roger Giesbrecht

DOCKET

FINANCE

  • Influx of people at the door

    As warmer weather arrives, many area residents may have knocks on their doors. Some will be legitimate door-to-door salesmen, but some could be crooks looking for a way to get personal information or “case” the house for a later burglary.

  • Club sports mean 12-month investment

    With the increasing popularity of travel sports, seasons have lengthened to the point where players can have one activity almost year-round. “It is an investment,” Marion parent Kris Burkholder said. “My girls love volleyball. They want to improve their skills so they can do better in high school.”

OPINION

PEOPLE

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Marion teacher getting artistic at Lifelong Learning

    Marion first-grade teacher Rebecca Hofer has spent years giving students painting lessons from her home. She will lend her experience to a lecture for beginner-level artists during Lifelong Learning debut 9:45 a.m. Friday in the Heritage Lobby of the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. Participants will create their work on 8-by-10-inch canvas.

  • Wheeler named engineering ambassador

    Corbin Wheeler of Marion, a sophomore studying electrical engineering at Kansas State University, is one of 28 engineering students named to the university’s Engineering Ambassadors organization. Engineering Ambassadors are College of Engineering students chosen to promote the engineering profession and act as hosts for the college. Each ambassador assists with recruitment, both on and off campus.

  • Spring concert planned

    Tallgrass Express, a band that includes Annie Wilson of Elmdale on guitar and Jim Versch of Marion on mandolin, will perform at 3 p.m. April 14 at Prairie Past Times, 220½ Broadway, Cottonwood Falls. The band’s repertoire includes original music by Wilson, the state’s Flint Hills balladeer, as well as western and bluegrass favorites.

  • Centre and Marion school menus

MORE…

