HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Lincolnville Hett douses flames as a structure around an oil jack burns Thursday near 280th and Timber Rds.
A crowd gathered on the north side of US-56 in Marion applauds Clint Seibel as he cuts the ribbon to mark the grand opening of Edward's Cafe. Merchants threw a block party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to celebrated the success of four Marion businesses. Marion County Hardware, Silk Salon, Trace of Copper, Rhino Car and Truck Wash.
Marj Sandberg displays a his-and-hers fall scarecrow scene in her front yard at 205 S. Freeborn St. in Marion.
Marion High's Braedon Mercer runs the ball Friday night against Bluestem's Lions. The Warriors won 46-6.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing