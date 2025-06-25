HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Rainy weather hasn't bothered some Marion residents. A huge green frog spent time this week appreciating mud puddles around Marion's Central Park. Posing for a photo before hopping into nearby water, the frog probably is encouraged by latest forecasts, which call for chances of rain from midday Thursday through at least Sunday night Rainy weather hasn't bothered some Marion residents. A huge green frog spent time this week appreciating mud puddles around Marion's Central Park. Posing for a photo before hopping into nearby water, the frog probably is encouraged by latest forecasts, which call for chances of rain from midday Thursday through at least Sunday night



A farmer harvests wheat before the rain Monday near 360th and Mustang Rds. A farmer harvests wheat before the rain Monday near 360th and Mustang Rds.



An angler spends a weekend afternoon fishing off a jetty at the north end of Marion County Lake. An angler spends a weekend afternoon fishing off a jetty at the north end of Marion County Lake.