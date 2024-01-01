HEADLINES

  • Promoted to clerk, felon vanishes. . .but then sends mysterious emails to townsfolk

    Ten days after his disappearance, there’s still no sign of Peabody interim city clerk Jonathan Clayton, the convicted financial felon promoted from dogcatcher to interim city clerk after mass resignations and firings in Peabody. Questions about his disappearance have mounted in the wake of reports that he may be wanted in another county and that he sent townsfolk mysterious emails after he vanished Aug. 3.

  • Unpaid taxes soar 43% to record levels

    Inflated appraisals and rising tax rates sent real estate delinquencies soaring to record levels this year. Compared to last year, 19.3% more properties owe 43.4% more unpaid taxes.

  • Ex-chief charged with coverup

    A year and a day after an unprecedented raid on The charge is not because he raided the

  • Notices detail likely property tax impact

    Marion County taxpayers have begun receiving so-called “revenue neutral” notices about real estate taxes to be imposed later this year. The notices are required by state law. What they show is not only how much governments plan to charge taxpayers but also how changes in appraised property values will impact individual taxpayers’ bills.

  • After 23 years, Kentucky man to be reunited with class ring

    County commissioner Randy Dallke was mowing grass on property he owns when a glint in a garage caught his eye. Dallke turned off his mower and went to see what had caused the glint.

  • Teachers prepare to greet pupils

    Most schools in the county will open their doors this week. Classes at Peabody began today. Most classes at Centre and Marion begin Thursday. Classes at Hillsboro, the late starter this year, will begin Aug. 22.

  • College degrees and honors

  • TEEN to meet

    Directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network, which facilitates remote technology in area schools, will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Marion district office, 101 N. Thorp St., Marion. More information is available from Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-0237.

  • Clerks may disappear but secrecy doesn't

    The last thing Marion County needed was another secrecy-shrouded scandal to weaken public trust in institutions of government. Unfortunately, that’s just what it got last week in Peabody when it was disclosed that a convicted financial felon, promoted from dogcatcher to city clerk and behind in his court-ordered restitution, had vanished.

    What have you been reading?

    What's old is new, A cover-up?

  • Looking back at raid, 1 year later

    At a Sunday gathering in Marion Senior Center, 125 people looked back at a police raid one year to the day earlier on the “Unwarranted, the Senseless Death of Joan Meyer,” an award winning documentary produced by the Wichita Eagle, was shown.

  • Skinner descendants have 78th reunion

    More than a dozen people attended the 78th annual Skinner reunion Aug. 4 at the home of Mackenzie Young in Peabody. The reunion was for descendants of William and Margaret Skinner and James and Amanda Skinner.

  • Disability group to meet

    Directors of Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main St., Suite 204. Newton.

  • Senior center menus

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

