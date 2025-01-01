HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Sunflowers north of Pilsen face east in splendor Saturday. Although the field and another to the west fared well in this year's weather, sunflower growers in some parts of the state did not do as well.



Musician and music historian Derrick Doty performs as part of an early music presentation Thursday at Goessel.



Plates filled with as much food as they can handle, guests at Saturday's annual Harvey House picnic in Florence take seats under a permanent canopy to enjoy the food, including "mountain oysters."