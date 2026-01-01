HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Marion's Central Park didn't need a new building to serve as an event venue over the weekend for a herd of does, one of whom pauses to stare back at a photographer shooting candids of their soiree.
Marion High School freshman Mariella Koehn performs a dance number at halftime during Marion's boys basketball game Thursday night.
Donors give blood during a drive Tuesday at Marion Middle School gym sponsored by the Marion High School Key Club in partnership with the American Red Cross.
Warrior Kiersten Wildin watches along with opponents and spectators after launching a three-point shot while down two in the final seconds of Thursday night's game against Council Grove. The shot went in, and Marion won, 28-27.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2026 Hoch Publishing