  • Steel tariff costs county taxpayers

    County transfer station director Bud Druse told commissioners Monday that a national tariff on imported steel, put into effect March 23, has hiked the cost of recycling bins the county earlier agreed to purchase with help from a state grant. “There’s been a big increase in metal because of the tariffs,” Druse said.

  • 'Can any good come out of Pilsen?'army chaplain asks

    A Roman Catholic chaplain was addressing a group of Protestant chaplains and their associates gathered in the sanctuary at St. John Nepomucene Church in Pilsen on Thursday when he asked a provocative question. “The question is, ‘Can anything good come out of Pilsen?’” Major Anthony Kazarnowicz said, noting that he had researched Pilsen online and discovered its population has always been less than 100 and thus has never been incorporated.

  • Copped shoes stymie gumshoes

    When Alexander Barlow, 18, got back to his fourplex apartment in the 300 block of N. Ash St. in Hillsboro on Friday evening, something was awry. A front window had been forced open, according to Officer Randal Brazil’s report.

  • Gray sworn in as new councilwoman

    A new city councilwoman was sworn in Monday to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of former councilwoman Melissa Mermis. Susan Gray, who retired to Marion in April 2016, has been working part time at FamLee Bakery after a 40-year career in nursing.

  • Feds talk jobs, crime, radios, and more

    Local officials took the rare opportunity of a visit from a Washington official to lay out numerous challenges they would like to help addressing. Anne Hazlett, Assistant to the Secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture, stopped at the courthouse in Marion en route to a rural opportunities conference in Newton.

  • Marion goes 'international' with opera

    When Randy and Rachel Collett of Marion attend the Opera Workshop in the Flint Hills concert in August, they won’t have to drive to Cottonwood Falls; they’ll just have to walk around the corner. “We’ll be in the Historic Elgin Hotel and performing in the municipal auditorium across the street,” workshop project director Abby Triemer said. “It’s so convenient.”

  • Lodge presents $7,500 in scholarships and awards

    Area students and teachers were honored for their achievements April 18 at the Florence Advance Lodge #114 annual awards night at the Florentine Center. Dennis Kear of Kansas Masonic Literacy Center at Emporia State University presented exemplary student awards to Centre fourth-grader Devin Felpel and third-graders Gracie Steele-Meyer and Konner Stahlheber; Cassidy Bernhard of Hillsboro; third-grader Brody Coleman of Marion-Florence; and first-grader Makinna Kangas of Peabody-Burns.

  • Fathers and daughters invited to dance

    Men, do you want to spend one-on-one time with a daughter, granddaughter, sister, or aunt? Dads and father figures are invited to bring their special girls, ages 3 and up, for a night of fun and laughter at a countywide daddy-daughter dance from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 4 at Marion Community Center, 203 N. Third St., Marion.

  • Students play at recital

    Students of Marion music teacher Anita Hancock performed in recital April 14 at the Performing Arts Center in Marion. Performers included Peyton Metro, Anani Ensley, Alexandra Carlson, Dawson Jones, Hugh Guetterman, Allie Harshman, Grace Kruse, Shyann Harris, Kaelynn Metro, Shaliah Ensley, Maria Carlson, Kenna Wesner, Abby Wesner, Hailey Harshman, Mia Spencer, Kalea Craig, Aubrey Craig, Addy Ash, Cadence Craig, Haiti Schafers, Jayden Spencer, and Shyla Harris.

  • Buy a new car, expect a new license process

    The process of an initial purchase of a Kansas license plate changes this year, and so do the license plates. According to county treasurer Jeannine Bateman, specialty license plates will be temporarily unavailable between April 27 and Aug. 3.

  • Jack of all trades with engines and feathers

    Rod Williams, owner of Williams Service in Florence, doesn’t have much of a commute from work to home. Williams can wipe the days grease off his weathered hands, close the door behind him, and look up and see his house a block away, just as he has for 56 years. Through grit and grind over five decades, Williams Service has trickled down the family tree. Rod’s son Stan plays a predominant role in the business these days, and Rod’s grandson, Chase, is also an employee. Williams Service employs almost 20 employees full time, many of which have been with the company for a long time.

  • Flashy hot rod is gift from wife

    It has taken Bob Wall of Hillsboro almost a lifetime to find the car he has dreamed about owning. He and his wife, Joyce, found it online, and Joyce bought it for him as an anniversary gift, but getting it home proved to be a surprising adventure. The vehicle, an antique Ford-based hot rod, was at a dealership in Jackson, Mississippi, and was purported to be in good running condition with good tires. The couple traveled by train from Newton to Jackson in August, picked up the car, and started for home.

  • Gary Hageberg

    Services for Gary “Butch” Hageberg, 82, formerly of Burdick, who died Saturday at the Legacy of Herington, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Burdick Methodist Church. Visitation will be today from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Zeiner Funeral Home – Herington. Interment will be at Burdick Methodist Cemetery following the service. Born March 13, 1936, to Olof and Velma (Richey) Hageberg, he graduated from Diamond Valley High School. He married Marilyn Meierhoff on June 15, 1958.

  • Betty Lou Ohm

    Services for Betty Lou Ohm, formerly of Ramona, who died Saturday at her home in Platte City, Missouri, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church of Ramona, with interment following at Lewis Cemetery, Ramona. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington. Born March 16, 1933, to Joe E. and Marjorie (McCully) Davis at Herington, she graduated from Herington High School in 1951.

  • Linda Sardou

    Private family services will be held for retired health care professional Linda J. (Beckwith) Sardou, 65, who died March 24 in Marion. She was raised in Ludlow, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Kane Area High School in Kane, Pennsylvania. She was a woodcarver, worked with animals, and ran The Outdoors Inn bed and breakfast at Marion County Lake.

  • John Wiebe

    Services for former school superintendent and hospital administrator John F. Wiebe, 84, who died Monday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro. Interment will precede the service at 10 a.m. Friday at Springfield Cemetery, rural Hillsboro. Visitation will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Alta Hewitt

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Reburta Wenzl

  • Change comes with the season

    With Saturday’s first bona fide good spring rain, change is in the air, waving in the air as trees finally begin to unfurl their leaves in earnest. With that April rain comes an opportunity to share an old, old joke. I’ve never been much for remembering jokes, let alone telling them, but there’s one that’s appropriate for the time that lingers from the time when I eagerly awaited the monthly Boys’ Life magazine that came along with my Cub Scout membership. I have more trouble remembering my kindergarten teacher’s name than this joke, which is always at the tip of my tongue come April.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Chicken watching

  • Democrat gubernatorial candidate forum is May 5

    Marion County Democrats will hold a Democratic gubernatorial candidate forum May 5 at Marion County Lake Hall. A luncheon will be available at 11:30 a.m. for a donation. The forum will begin at 12:45 p.m. All candidates have been invited. Jo Schwartz, candidate for the Kansas legislature, also will speak. Written questions from the audience will be accepted.

  • County Democrats meet

    Marion County Democrats met Saturday at Marion Community Center. Margaret Wilson and Eileen Sieger reported attending a meeting about transfer station and recycling plans.

  • Blood drives coming in May

    Blood donors will have opportunities to give at four Red Cross blood drives scheduled for the first two weeks in May. Marion High School will hold a drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7, followed by one at Hillsboro High School from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Volunteers recognized, Menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    One of 122 rural schools in Marion County

  • MHS scholars honored at Kiwanis dinner

    Marion-Florence Superintendent Aaron Homburg was impressed as he looked around a Marion Middle/High School lunchroom packed with high school students and their relatives Monday for his first Marion Kiwanis Honors Banquet. “There’s a lot of kids doing a lot of great things,” Homburg said. “It’s amazing when you look down the list at how many activities they’re in and they still maintain a 3.5 GPA.”

  • Centre and Marion-Florence FFA members receive district awards

    Austin Peterson of Centre was among several FFA members from Marion County who received awards at the South Central District FFA Banquet April 16 at Kingman. He will compete for a state star award at the state convention in May. Star awards

  • Warrior baseball, softball teams complete week 7-1

    Since opening the season with a pair of losses to Council Grove, the Marion softball team has racked up 9 wins out 10 to lift their record to 9-3. The Warriors completed the week 3-1, posting a sweep at Ell-Saline and splitting two Friday at Sterling.

  • Baseball, softball skills event is Saturday

    Boys and girls ages 7 to 14 can find out how their baseball and softball skills stack up by participating in Pitch, Hit, and Run at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Sports Complex. Each competitor will throw for accuracy, hit for distance and accuracy, and run for speed to compile an overall score. Age category winners will compete again May 20 in Council Grove.

  • Warrior track teams compete at Nightingale

    Warrior defending state discus champion Tyler Palic added yet another title to his growing list Friday at Halstead’s Conrad Nightingale track meet. But he’d have to fight off a stiff challenge from nearby foe of Hillsboro, Wes Shaw.

  • Marion Track and Field results

  • BOWLING:

    Bowling results

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Marion and Centre

