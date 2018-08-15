HEADLINES

  • Unruly passenger found dead

    A man who reportedly caused a disturbance on a westbound Amtrak train was found dead Sunday about 3½ miles east of Peabody, where he is believed to have jumped from the train. Newton police lieutenant Scott Powell said Amtrak had called the Newton police department to ask officers to remove a passenger from a westbound train when it reached Newton.

  • Ex-teacher gets harsher sentence in sex case

    A former Peabody-Burns teacher who earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child didn’t quite get the sentence he expected Tuesday. Christopher R. Young, charged in February with eight felonies alleging unlawful sexual relations and sexual exploitation of two students, in June struck a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to two charges in exchange for dismissal of six charges.

  • New stink over silage emerges

    Lincolnville feedlot owner Mike Beneke has a new set of issues in his ongoing battle with the City of Marion. On Friday, a letter outlining the city’s contention that a large pile of silage on his property at the west edge of Main St. creates a health nuisance because of both odor it emits and liquids that will drain from it as it ferments was given to Beneke.

  • Banding and bonding,Summer job is an ecological awakening

    Kristin Vinduska of rural Lincolnville is learning a lot about doves this summer, while also becoming passionate about protecting the great outdoors. Two years into her course studies in parks management and conservation at Kansas State University, Kristin is fulfilling a hands-on assignment close to home by trapping mourning doves and putting bands on their legs.

  • DELINQUENT TAXES:

    Hillsboro leads record surge in unpaid taxes, Delinquent taxes

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Centre teachers receive 3 percent pay raise

    Centre school board approved a 3 percent pay raise Monday and ratified a negotiated agreement for certified teachers. Classified personnel also received a 3 percent raise.

  • Economic development group's hiring request rejected by county

    County commissioners Monday rejected an informal attempt by the county’s beleaguered economic development group to have the county pay to hire the group’s long-sought executive director. “You’d have a county employee and no oversight,” commission chairman Dianne Novak said. “That really puts the county in a precarious situation.”

  • Marion County Relay for Life holding steady while others fail

    While other Relay For Life events are falling by the wayside, Marion County’s event is holding strong thanks to participation and sponsorship. Melissa Easterburg, American Cancer Society community manager for a 10-county region, said some events have been sunsetted because they have lost supporters and sponsors. Just this year, Harvey County’s event folded.

  • Candidate meets voters

    Attendance Friday at a meet-and-greet for Democratic candidate for District 70 House of Representatives Jo Schwartz was sparse. At Central Park, where her appearance took place, were campaign manager Ron Sare, Eileen Sieger, chairman of Marion County Democrats, and a handful of other people interested in hearing Schwartz’s stance on issues.

  • Transmission line under construction

    An electric transmission line is being built to connect a new substation under construction two miles northwest of Tampa to the Union Ridge substation along K-4 highway near Hope. Steel poles, 90 feet tall, have been installed from the new substation on Jade Rd. to 360th Rd., then east to Pawnee Rd. and north to Dickinson County.

  • City cancels mowing contract

    A mowing contract between the City of Marion and Mike Beneke, who owns property next to the flood levee, was rescinded at Monday’s city council meeting. City council members decided to cancel the contract for Beneke to mow grass on the flood levee is because this year’s grass growth has not been as abundant as anticipated when the contract was signed in June.

  • Colyer gains in county even as he concedes statewide

    Canvassing at the county commission Monday slightly raised Gov. Jeff Colyer’s lead over Chris Kobach in Marion County, a day before Colyer conceded the statewide race to Kobach. Between advance ballots counted on Friday and provisional ones counted Monday, Coyler gained 19 votes to Kobach’s 15.

  • Local firefighters battle western wildfires

    Marion County firefighters are among those fighting wildfires in western states. Lincolnville fire chief Les Kaiser is spending a few days at home after helping fight two Colorado wildfires.

FARM

  • Heard it through the grapevine

    Wine makes all things possible, author George R.R. Martin wrote in “The Mystery Knight.” But, how possible is it to grow wine in Kansas – Florence — to be exact?

  • Feed company expands;Supplements shipped to western Kansas

    Countryside Feed LLC at Hillsboro was established to provide feed for area dairies, which numbered in the 30s. As dairies began to go out of business, the company’s business declined, so it had to find new customers. Some of those new customers were large 2000-head dairies in western Kansas. Since 2004, the company has provided pre-mixes of vitamins, minerals, and other micronutrients for them to add to grain purchased from western farmers.

  • Water photos wanted

    Kansas Water Office has launched a photo contest and the winning entry will be featured at the Governor’s water conference in November. Photos need to illustrate water or water use in Kansas. Examples include bodies of water, irrigation and agriculture, recreation and fun, or other water infrastructure.

DEATHS

  • Cris Giesbrecht

    Retired registered nurse Cris Giesbrecht, 60, died Aug. 12, 2018, at her home. She was born Oct. 25, 1957, in Brazil. She married Clarence Giesbrecht Dec. 19, 1993, in Moundridge.

  • Paul Jantzen

    Retired Hillsboro natural science teacher Paul G. Jantzen, 91, died Aug. 12, 2018, at Parkside Home in Hillsboro. He was born Apr. 1, 1927, in Beatrice, Nebraska, to Jacob and Helen (Jantzen) Jantzen. He married Elaine Goering Aug. 9, 1951, in Moundridge.

  • IN MEMORIUM:

    Harry Bennett

  • IN MEMORIUM:

    Irene Hedrick

  • IN MEMORIUM:

    Betty May

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Some old-fashioned new ideas

    We’ve all heard how NASA spent millions developing a ballpoint pen to write in space while Russians used a pencil instead. The irony, of course, is that Americans — particularly middle class, middle Americans like us — long have been renown for our MacGyver-like spirit of making do with whatever happens to be at hand.

  • It's time to hang Chad

    No, the little pieces of punch-card ballots that clogged the 2000 presidential election in Florida aren’t making a comeback. What actually is being lynched these days is the Florida-like excitement we expected out of a very close gubernatorial election in Kansas. And, in the process, the Republican Party.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    California and Kansas are different worlds

PEOPLE

  • Retired Marion band teacher honored

    Mike Connell, beloved band director in Marion for 25 years, won the coveted Outstanding Band Master award from Kansas Bandmasters Association and Phi Beta Mu, the international fraternity of band directors He received the award July 20 in Wichita at the association’s annual convention.

  • Reception to observe 80th

    An open house for Shirley Carlson’s 80th birthday will be 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Hilltop Manor Activity Center. Refreshments will be served. Well-wishers who are unable to attend can send cards or letters to Carlson at 430 S. Cedar, Marion, KS 66861.

  • Cedar Point student plays at Sydney Opera House

    Grace Neal, a student at Berean Academy, was selected for the 2018 High School Honors Performance Series at Sydney Opera House, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement. She performed with her clarinet July 21 with the Honors Band Ensemble. Participation in one of the two honors ensembles is limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world.

  • Family reunion memorializes Samuel Jewett

    Forty-five relatives met June 2 at Marion for a family reunion and memorial service for Samuel Leslie Jewett of Lincoln, Nebraska, who died Dec. 17 at age 81. Jewett was from the Youngtown community and graduated from Marion High School. A memorial service was Dec. 22 in Lincoln, but his wish was that his cremated remains be buried in Grant Cemetery northeast of Marion.

  • Ex-county resident invited to White House

    Imagine getting an email from the White House inviting you to come visit. Hays Mayor James Meier, former Marion resident, received an invitation to attend the Aug, 16 Kansas Leadership White House Conference and tour.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Museum artifacts displayed, Marion Senior Center menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    Before the short-lived MacGregor's

SCHOOL

  • Fleet of new faculty members at Marion school

    At the beginning of every school year, it is typical to see a few new teachers around the halls. Marion’s middle and high schools upped the ante for fall 2018, hiring six new teachers, an athletic director, and a guidance counselor. They come to Marion schools from across the state, some right out of college and some with a decade of experience.

  • New counselor, teachers join Centre staff

    Students returning to Centre schools Monday will see several new faces among faculty members. Max Venable is beginning duties this year as the new seventh- through 12th-grade counselor. He is replacing Hillary Barlow, who was all-school counselor the last few years and reassigned as counselor and social worker for Centre Elementary School.

  • Marion and Centre menus

MORE…

