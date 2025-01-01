HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Josie Gleason enjoys a 1926 Mitchell Whirl merry-go-round in Marion's Central Park during a visit to relatives several years ago. After its center support rusted through, the merry-go-round was disassembled and now resides in a heap at the city shops.



Implements parked along Main St. in Marion over the weekend are part of a John Deere tribute for the funeral Rocky Hett, honoring his decades of devotion to agriculture and years as a John Deere dealer.



Astronaut Nick Hague, who attended Peabody schools, talks to Peabody-Burns High School students Tuesday about a range of topics from last year's flight to rescue astronauts stranded on the International Space Station to how astronauts go to the bathroom in space.