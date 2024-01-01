HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Before the Saturday night's performance of the "Nutcracker Suite" by Studio 23 in Hillsboro, performers dressed as the cutest mice you'll ever want to see and performed a song called "The Battle."
The "Fickle Pickles" take on the "Pickled Sisters" in a league match last Wednesday.
Marion's clock uses weights and pulleys, pictured here, to keep itself ticking.
The Marion bench stands up and cheers after an exciting play during a game Friday against Goessel. The Warriors won 45-33.
