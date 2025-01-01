BREAKING NEWS
Kendall L. Harding, 29, Lost Springs, was killed in a head-on collision with a semi-trailer truck at 1 p.m. Monday on US-56/77 just north of 270th Rd.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol, Harding was northbound on US-56/77 when his 2019 Ram 1500 veered for some reason into the southbound lane.
Marion schools were among thousands nationwide to have data stolen from its PowerSchool website.
PowerSchool is used by 16,000 organizations serving more than 50 million students.
Nancy Kassebaum doesn’t get out much these days.
She will be 93 in July and is no longer able to drive or walk for long periods.
If recent snows messed up your weekend plans or caused you to spend an hour chipping ice off your car, it’s good to have some perspective. After all, you could have been a newborn calf.
With late spring a popular time to breed cattle, many calves are being born now in freezing temperatures.
Final data from a straw poll on dropping “Wildcats” as Marion Middle School’s nickname reveals continued sharp splits among groups surveyed.
Whether to change the nickname for all district schools to “Warriors” will be discussed at an open, public meeting of the school board at 7 p.m. Monday at the district offices, 101 N. Thorp St., Marion.
A week after an ice storm, a blizzard, and a second snowfall, the county still has plenty of ice and snow.
All that’s missing is ice melter. A run on local stores has made it a precious commodity for many county residents. Some have even resorted to using propane torches instead.
After 28 years with Goessel’s fire department, rising to the position of chief, Matthew Voth resigned from the department Thursday.
In a letter to fire board members, firefighters, and other county fire chiefs, Voth wrote that his last day would be April 1 or sooner if a replacement was found by the fire board.
Two new county commissioners were sworn in Monday and another was bid a fond farewell Jan. 8.
Outgoing county commissioner Randy Dallke, who served 20 years on the commission before being outvoted by Clarke Dirks, received a plaque and a pin commemorating his service Jan. 8.
Goessel public works director Alex Goossen — who already heads the street and water departments — will train to become the city’s waste-water operator as well, the city said at a council meeting Monday.
“He’ll be the do-it-all,” city clerk Jennifer Bliss said.
Two Hillsboro city council members were sworn in for new terms at a council meeting Tuesday evening.
Both Byron McCarty and Jeff Jorgenson were reelected after having run unopposed for their positions.
The makeup of USD 410’s school board changed not a bit Monday night.
Superintendent Clint Corby’s contract was extended for two years, and the president and vice president of the board, Jared Jost and Rod Koons, were unanimously reelected to their seats.
Former Marion County prosecutor Courtney Boehm of Junction City is among 19 people who have applied to fill a vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals.
Boehm was county attorney here from January, 2017, until January, 2019, when she became a district judge in Geary County.
A wheatgrass 21 years in development is taking root in Marion County and surrounding fields.
Kernza, developed by the Land Institute in Salina, has made its way into small niche markets. It is used in baking, pasta, cereal, and beer brewing. Anything made with wheat can be made with Kernza.
Services for Lynford Becker, 94, who died Thursday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, were scheduled for 11 a.m. today at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church.
Pastor Jeremy Matlock was to officiate with burial in Gnadenau Cemetery.
Services for longtime Marion County florist Julie Ann Brosemer, 72, who died Jan. 7 in Osage City, will be 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at her home at 713 Ellinwood St., Osage City.
Private burial of her ashes will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence.
A graveside service for Blanche Ruth (Brown) Cowan, 99, Stockton, Missouri, who died Jan. 7 at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.
Born May 24, 1925, in Long Lane, Missouri,to Eva and Gillespie Brown, she married Charles Edward Cowan onFeb. 10, 1946. Before moving to Stockton, they raised their family in a house he built at Marion County Lake.
A private memorial service will be scheduled later for former longtime resident of Cedar Point Harriette L. Foose, 90, who died Dec. 20, 2024 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
Interment will be at Bazaar Cemetery in Chase County.
Services for Hillsboro native Joanne Foyle, 82, who died Thursday at her home in Emporia, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, Emporia.
Pastor Ross Baker will officiate.
IN MEMORIAM: Kim Brashear
In coming weeks, articles in the Record will follow high school students, answering such questions as: What’s going on in their careers? What’s the latest news from their schools? And do high school students have a secret superpower?
Insider information about high school life won’t be clouded from the perspective of people long since graduated. It’ll come straight from someone who can relate to today’s students — because she’s one of them.
-
-
One county school played this weekend, another played on Monday, and the remainder of county games were postponed because of weather.
Goessel girls
Hillsboro and Marion’s wrestling squads competed at the Herington invitational Saturday.
The Hillsboro girls finished 14th, and Marion 15th, out of the 16 teams in the girls’ division.