Co-owner Darrin Rhodes touches up marks left on a wall at G&R Implement in Durham to show the level of flooding in 1951, inches above that from last week.
An assembly line of ice cream servers dished out the homemade treat to guests at Aulne's Fourth of July celebration Sunday. Reportedly, there was enough for the hundreds who took advantage of the special treat.
Hoop houses filled with tomato plants stand in floodwater Thursday at 1468 290th Rd. after 8 to 10 inches fell in the area. Mud Creek runs past the farm.
Face painter Allison Booth of Manhattan-based Painting Pearls paints the face of George Thiel during Saturday's Independence Day celebration in Ramona. It was Thiel's second year co-organizing the annual event.
