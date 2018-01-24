HEADLINES

  • Man arrested in elder identity theft

    A Hillsboro man is charged with identity theft and identity fraud in connection to similar crimes against an elderly woman alleged to have been committed by his associate. Conan Glickman, 47, was taken into custody Jan. 16 on one count each of identity theft and identity fraud, and released the same day on a $20,000 surety bond.

  • County pay to be reviewed again

    The schedule and scheme of employee pay raises could change after county commissioners agreed Monday to conduct a salary survey to determine what similar counties pay for comparable jobs. The most recent salary survey was four years ago, when a consultant said wages were nearly nine percent less than market peers and it would take $189,000 to put recommended pay increases into place.

  • Commissioner returns bonus

    One county commissioner, taken aback that commissioners were included among full-time employees who got holiday bonuses, returned the check. Bonus checks are ordinarily handed out at a Christmas luncheon, which last month was held Dec. 29. Commission chairman Dianne Novak wasn’t at the luncheon, so her check was mailed to her.

  • Woman dies from apartment fire injuries

    A Peabody woman is dead from injuries sustained in a fire Thursday at Indian Guide Terrace Apartments. Resident Susan Markham’s condition was described as “code red,” indicating possible life-threatening injuries, when Peabody ambulance raced her to Via Christi – St. Francis Hospital Regional Burn Center in Wichita. Markham died Sunday at the hospital.

  • Opaa, it's here to stay

    Compliments and complaints vie for supremacy regarding the contracted company that provides breakfasts and lunches at Marion, Peabody-Burns, and Centre schools, but it appears that it is here to stay. Opaa Food Management, a large company headquartered in Missouri, makes food purchases and employs cooks who prepare the food. Schools make payments for meals served.

OTHER NEWS

  • Lower power bills might come for some

    Westar Energy electric customers may see lower rates soon, but Marion or Hillsboro electric customers won’t directly benefit from the company’s decreased tax bill. The federal tax cuts and jobs act of 2017 will reduce corporate tax rates from 35 to 21 percent. Westar estimates it will see reduced costs of $65 million or more from the tax cut.

  • Elevator to open only at harvest times

    For one member of Mid-Kansas Cooperative at Florence, the recently announced switch to seasonal hours did not come as a surprise. “I’ve known about the impending change for two or three months,” Chuck DeForest said. “We’ll have to get cattle supplies somewhere else, Peabody, Burns, or Marion.”

  • WIC program to get easier to use

    A program that provides supplemental nutrition and health information for women, infants and preschool children will be more convenient in April. Instead of monthly paper vouchers that tells them which food items they are allotted, WIC clients will soon access food benefits with a debit card.

  • Son takes Native Turkey Red wheat to Minnesota

    After Ben Penner and his wife moved to southern Minnesota in 2010, it seemed natural for him to rent a few acres and start a farming enterprise. The 1993 high school graduate grew up on a farm south of Hillsboro. Agriculture, and more specifically, wheat, was in his blood. He rented 32 acres and decided to certify the land as organic and use it to produce organic grains that could be sold as grain or processed into flour. He said the organic niche gave him an opportunity to succeed with farming on limited acres.

  • Corn stalks extend grazing season for cows

    In an effort to cut down on expenses of maintaining a cowherd, David Rziha of Tampa has been grazing his cows on corn stalks since November. Throughout the past three cold spells, even when snow covered the ground and temperatures hovered at 10 degrees or so, cattle could be seen roaming around and eating residue left in harvested fields west of Lincolnville.

  • New scholarship available for county nursing students

    Rhonda Rath Brenzikofer’s nursing career spanned more than 30 years. Before that, she was a nurse’s aide. She loved caring for patients and wanted to become a licensed professional nurse.

AUTOMOTIVE

  • Reynolds has huge passion for cars

    While many Peabody residents will be appreciative of a mechanic in town since the loss of Peabody Farm Services operated by Dick Alcorn, opening Pro-Source Automotive in the same location means more than just the restoration of a new local business for new owner Rick Reynolds. “I’ve always had a huge passion for cars, and I want to keep Peabody going,” said Reynolds, who also serves on the Peabody City Council. “But one of the main things is to try to teach my 13-year-old son what I know and set him up for a positive future.”

  • Heater problems in cold weather go beyond comfort

    There’s been an uptick in business lately at Webster Auto Repair in Marion that’s inversely related to the downturn in temperatures: heater problems. “When it starts getting this cold, problems start showing up fast,” owner Barry Allen said.

DEATHS

  • Rita Brady

    Services for former homemaker Rita Rae Brady, 82, who died Thursday at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas, were Tuesday at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Newton. Interment was at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Born Dec. 16, 1935, to Ray and Grace (Jackson) Talcott in Hardesty, Oklahoma, she married Robert “Bob” Brady on Aug. 15, 1982, at Newton.

  • Gordon Malin

    Services are pending for former entrepreneur Gordon Malin, 82, who died Friday in Marion. He was born Sept. 21, 1935, to Arthur and Helen (Jost) Malin in Peabody.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Robert Hanes

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Barbara Hodges

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Mary Lou Kroupa

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    RIchard Mosier

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Sarah Saenz

OPINION

  • The wisdom of the young

    For a class essay at his school in Livermore, California, the 12-year-old grandson of Eric Meyer and great-grandson of Joan Meyer wrote about his ideal environment. Because it mentions Marion and the ideals that our community aspires to and regularly conveys to annual visitors like Henry — and because grandparents have an inalienable right to mercilessly brag from time to time — we reprint it here:

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Personal stuff

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Novak undermined

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Marion girls triumph at Centre tourney

    It was nip and tuck between Marion and Rural Vista in Saturday’s girls’ championship game of the Cougar Classic at Centre. And then, it wasn’t.

  • Centre boys lose in overtime

    In a boys championship game that seemed unending Saturday, seventh-ranked Centre lost to top-ranked Elyria in coaches’ polls by 3 points after battling through four overtimes. Playing a taller team, Centre used its quickness and speed to outsmart Elyria’s offense. The Cougars’ fierce defense kept Elyria from an inside game and resulted in numerous steals.

  • Warrior wrestlers take fifth at Eureka

    The Marion High School wrestling team finished fifth out of 22 Saturday at the Eureka Invitational. Behind five medalists, including a first-place finish from heavyweight Jarret McLinden, the Warriors scored 103 ½ points.

  • Honor rolls

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Centre and Marion

UPCOMING

  • Newton symphony in concert Saturday at Tabor

    Classical music will fill the air Saturday as Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra performs a winter classics concert at Tabor College. The 4 p.m. performance in Richert Auditorium will be the first guest performance in the new Sheri Flaming Center for the Arts.

  • Calendar of events

