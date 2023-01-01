HEADLINES

  • Rival slate files for St. Luke board

    A rival slate of director candidates is expected when the Hospital District No. 1 board of directors meets 5 p.m. May 30. Although hospital bylaws designate monthly meetings being held “the fourth Tuesday of the month,” that is the fifth Tuesday.

  • Ailing ambulances spur $214,000 purchase

    Ambulances on the fritz are causing headaches for county emergency medical services and delays for patients. The county soon will be back up to six ambulances after selling two, shuffling ambulances around, and ordering two new ones.

  • Will cops need new radios? FBI push could be costly, make police scanners obsolete

    A new mandate by the Federal Bureau of Investigation could end up costing Marion County residents a lot of money. But how much money and how soon is not known. Every emergency department in the county had to replace radios seven years ago at the demand of the state. This mandate appears to only apply to law enforcement officers. The FBI wants to guarantee that no personally identifiable information can be picked up on private scanners, head dispatcher Chelsea Weber said. That would include drivers’ license numbers, dates of birth, outstanding warrants, and alias names.

  • Engineer resigns, cites stress

    With six major road paving projects in the works, county engineer Brice Goebel submitted his resignation May 8. The resignation was announced Monday, as requested by Goebel, so he would have time to talk to his employees beforehand.

  • A memory bank; No ATM but plenty of history

    Eugene Just drives past Aulne State Bank on his way to show a visitor a Sunflower Wind Farm turbine on his lane. “I own that bank,” he says with an ornery smile.

  • Grand Prix survives challenge

    Organizers of this year’s Florence Grand Prix met Monday with Florence City Council members to tie up loose ends so the motocross event could take place as planned May 28. Every chair in the city council room was taken and some of the 21 spectators had to stand at the back. Along with Bent Rims members and supporters, county commissioner David Crofoot, ambulance director Curt Hasart, and zoning chief Sharon Omstead attended.

  • Lurker proves to be a real turkey

    Nothing surprises Peabody police chief Travis Wilson anymore. A resident in the 500 block of Walnut St. called police Thursday to report an unwanted turkey on her porch.

OTHER NEWS

  • Federal program at heart of hospital controversy

    At the heart of controversy between St. Luke Hospital and Lanning Pharmacy is a federal program called 340b. Traci Lanning, owner of Lanning pharmacy, demanded an independent audit of the hospital’s 340b program during the April hospital board meeting.

  • Filing deadline for elections approaches

    Deadline for filing to serve on public boards across the county is noon June 1. As of Monday, former judge Mike Powers was the only person who officially had expressed interest in being mayor of Marion.

  • Community plaza nears completion

    Hillsboro City Council members are seeing light at the end of a tunnel on a downtown community plaza and splash pad worked on for more than a year. An area near the splash pad will get black wrought iron fencing and paving in the near future.

  • Strongest of 6 quakes hits county

    Another weak earthquake —the strongest of six far this year — was recorded Saturday night along the Marion-Chase county line. The magnitude 2.7 quake, too weak to cause damage or to be felt by most people, hit at 6:23 p.m. south of 240th Rd. and Middle Creek, an eighth of a mile inside Marion County, on land listed as being the farmstead of Bradley J. Matz.

  • Peabody urged to ban middle-of-night burns

    Peabody’s police chief has asked the city to pass banning burns from midnight to 6 a.m. Chief Travis Wilson told Mayor Lindsay Hutchison and council members last week that banning middle-of-the-night burning would help everyone.

  • Democrats discuss health department building

    Marion County should build health department offices that stand the test of time, Marion mayoral candidate Mike Powers said Saturday at a Marion County Democrats meeting in Florence. The county is about to send out requests for proposals from architects to design a new health department building.

  • What the department does

    Marion County health department director Krista Schneider kicked off a meeting Saturday at Florence Carriage Manor by asking attendees what services came to mind when they thought about the health department. The No. 1 answer was vaccinations.

  • New hires don't always meet requirements

    Most job descriptions — particularly those at government agencies — list specific training or education required for the post. That was the case when Peabody advertised for a new public works superintendent and when Marion sought a new city clerk.

DEATHS

  • Michael Wiebe

    A memorial service for Michael Christopher Rainey Wiebe, 20, Newton, who died May 7 in Florence, will be 4 p.m. July 15 at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, Hesston. Born July 24, 2002, in Wichita to Sara Hussein Awad and Sam Rainey, he was taken home by foster parent Bev Wiebe of Florence, who adopted him in 2003.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Delores Dalke

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Leon Hayen

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    'Roger' Hett

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Roger Pankratz

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Wayne Payton

GRADUATION

  • Graduates overcome pandemic to shine

    D’myia Ayiana Cox didn’t need to worry Saturday about whether her family supported her. They literally wore their support on their chests at her graduation from Hillsboro High School.

  • Seniors commencing their futures

    Marion high school seniors are headed far and wide to take the next steps in their lives. Commencement ceremony will be 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sports and Aquatics Center.

  • Centre grads swap busy pasts for bright futures

    Centre does not name valedictorians, but seniors Matthew Basore and Brooklyn Smith will be graduating at the top of their class Sunday. Matthew Basore

  • Peabody graduates honored

    Sunday’s rain didn’t keep those with warm wishes for members of Peabody High School’s class of 2023 from showing up to see graduates walk the stage for their diplomas and have their scholarships announced. Six of the class’ 16 graduates were National Honor Society members. Alexis Davis was valedictorian, and Luka Spencer was salutatorian.

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Tabor receives $1 million gift

    A $1 million gift from alumni Al and Dotty (Penner) Warkentine will help create what Tabor College hopes will be its first four endowed professorships or chairs. Two additional gifts for endowed professorships or chairs before March 31 will unlock a second gift from the Warkentine family.

  • Centre FFA selects officers

    New officers were installed Thursday at Centre FFA’s annual banquet. They are Addison Bina, sentinel; Jenna Bittle, reporter; Olivia Carlson, treasurer; Jenaya Plett, secretary; Kaitlyn Bina, vice president; and Allie Stuchlik, president. Stuchlik received an award for leading fruit salesman, Isabel Rziha was second and Leah Brunner, third.

  • Warrior boys head to semifinals

    After having Monday’s game postponed and then moved to a new location because of weather, Marion beat Lyndon 3-0 Tuesday to advance to a regional semifinal game today. Only two weeks after being cleared for pitching by his surgeon, Trevor Schafers played his second game of the entire season, pitching a shutout, throwing 84 pitches and recording eight strikeouts.

  • Loss ends season for Warriors softball

    The Marion softball team played its final game of the season Monday in Ottawa, losing 7-4 to Lebo/Waverly and being eliminated from regional playoffs. Lebo/Waverly jumped out with an early lead, and Marion wasn’t able to overcome the deficit.

  • Marion a Mecca for meets

    Inman girls won and Moundridge boys were the team winners as nine schools traveled Friday to Warrior Stadium to compete in a Heart of America League track meet. The Marion girls placed sixth. Marion boys placed fifth.

  • Goessel 2nd at Wheat State meet

    Ten girls scored points for the Bluebirds as they finished in second place as a team behind Little River in the Wheat State League track meet. Cheyenne Sawyer was a double winner in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.

  • Golfers manage to finish round despite weather

    Hillsboro and Marion were able to finish their regional golf tournament on Monday at the Salina Municipal golf course. Marion did not have enough competitors to calculate a team score. However, out of 10 schools, Hillsboro ranked fourth. Hillsboro’s Lincoln Wichert placed 11th individually, and his teammate, Bryant Dalke, placed 13th. Annaliese Jorgenson and Joshua Siebert both tied for 27th place. Owen Dalke tied for 36th place and Monroe James placed 48th.

