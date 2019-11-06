HEADLINES

  • Crofoot, Mayfield win; Gayle ousted

    A Marion businessman won a contested county commission race and two incumbent Florence city officials were unseated during Tuesday’s elections. When all ballots were counted, David Crofoot won the race for 4th District county commission with 408 votes, followed by Amy Soyez with 292, Trayce Warner with 97, and 54 write-in votes. Ballot results did not specify whose names were written in, but former commissioner Dan Holub announced his write-in campaign a month ago.

  • Mail delivery box change draws patrons' jeers, cheers

    Recent reports of dogs harassing Marion mail carriers have led to the decision to install cluster mailboxes for residents north of Santa Fe St. between 3rd and 4th Sts. Marion resident Lisa Stultz said she understands the change.

  • Wind farm opponents turn out for county meeting

    County commissioners were met with a packed meeting room as they approved a conditional use permit and voted to change the language in zoning rules. Both moves make way for the Expedition Wind Farm.

  • Ex-Marion businessman convicted of child sex charges in California

    A 66-year-old former Marion business owner now living in California will be sentenced Dec. 6 after he was convicted last week of eight counts of child sex offenses. A jury returned a verdict of guilty Michael R. Bredemeier Oct. 30 after a 3½-day trial. Of the nine counts he was charged with, he was acquitted of one.

  • Soldier spent winter as prisoner of war

    When Burns native Gene Obee and a group of 30 fellow soldiers surrendered to a German officer who promised they would be well treated as prisoners-of-war Dec. 18, 1944, it didn’t take long to realize the man’s promise was a lie. As they were marched past a row of tanks, German soldiers took what they wanted from the Americans.

OTHER NEWS

  • Expedition Wind, county discuss farm's development plans

    Expedition Wind and county commissioners had their first public discussion Monday of a proposed development agreement that must be approved before building permits will be issued for work on a planned wind farm. Both parties consulted a draft agreement of the proposal during the discussion. The newspaper requested a copy of the draft proposal and has not received the document.

  • Annual toy run draws 89 bikers

    John Dalke was happily surprised Saturday to be riding in the 26th annual Marion County Toy Run. “Going this long is pretty amazing,” he said. “That’s just a tribute to how many people get involved. It’s something a lot of people put on their schedules.”

  • Florence council OKs $3,010.14 in payments

    Florence council resolved a $552.92 bill for uniform rentals after initially being shocked at a price of $913 on Oct. 22. The council paid $3,010.14 in warrants during Monday’s short council meeting, which included the uniform bill.

  • Altar society prepares for yearly military pilgrimage to Pilsen

    Military veterans from across the state will gather on Veterans Day at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Holy Family Parish, in Pilsen to honor the late Chaplain Emil Kapaun. The ladies of St. Anne’s Altar Society will be responsible for providing a noon meal after an 11 a.m. Mass.

  • Grandfather, granddaughter both served proudly

    Melvin Viktor of rural Hillsboro and his granddaughter, Lori Smith of rural Lincolnville, both wanted to serve their country and both experienced the trauma of war. The 93-year-old Viktora served in the Army for more than 20 years during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Smith, 50, served in the Army for 13 years. She served four years in the United States during Operation Desert Storm and nine years in the Kansas National Guard.

  • Debt management critical for any small business

    Maintaining a good debt-to-income ratio is important for keeping debt manageable, but it is even more important for business owners, Josh Tajchman said. “We want to run a successful business,” he said. “Being on top of your finances is a huge part of that.”

  • MKC to buy fertilizer company

    Mid-Kansas Coop Association, a grain cooperative headquartered in Moundridge, is in the process of acquiring Mid-West Fertilizer, Paola. Mid-west is a full-service agricultural retailer dealing in grain, wholesale and retail agronomy, energy, feed, and trucking. It has 18 locations across eastern Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

  • Great Plains photographers' seminar Nov. 9

    The Great Plains Nature Photographers’ annual meeting and photography seminar will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Historic McPherson Opera House. Landscape, travel, aerial and wildlife photographer Ron Niebrugge, of Seward, Alaska, will be guest speaker.

DEATHS

  • Anastasia Farha

    Anastasia Farha, 36, died Friday at Hillsboro Community Hospital. Funeral service is planned for 7 p.m. tonight at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Wichita. Graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at Old Mission cemetery in Wichita. Anastasia was born Nov. 12, 1982, in Kwethluk, Alaska, to Martin and Elena Nicolai. She married Isaac Farha June 3, 2007, in Kodiak, Alaska.

  • Wilbert Hellman

    Services for Wilbert W. Hellman, 89, who died Oct. 30 at Salem Home in Hillsboro, will be private. Born Oct. 22, 1930, in Marion County to William and Helen Giesbrecht Hellman, he married Jeanie Schattak June 22, 1957, in Durham.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Richard Dover

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Gary David Helmer

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    James L. Socolofsky

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Nadine Vestring

DOCKET

FARM

  • Fall crop good but not great

    Area farmers are still busy harvesting milo, beans and some late corn. Most of the grain is coming from fields that were planted after wheat harvest as a double crop.

  • Farmer's specialty is grass-fed chickens

    When Duane Unruh started raising grass-fed chickens, it was as an FFA member at Peabody-Burns High School. He left the area for college, but for the past five years, Unruh has been in Marion County and is grass feeding chickens as part of his business, Grayz ’n’ Layz.

OPINION

  • Now the real politicking begins

    Who wins and who loses an election sometimes is a lot less telling than how many candidates were on the ballot. With three listed candidates and a fourth as a declared write-in, the county commission’s new 4th District stood in stark contrast on Election Day to the equally new 5th District, which had only one name on the ballot.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Looking up!

PEOPLE

  • Artist uses private lessons to inspire others

    Even when she was a teacher in El Dorado, Marion artist Jan Davis knew she wanted a gallery to display her work, and that of other artists. “It had always been a dream to have a place,” she said. “I knew from teaching classes in Butler County that there were a lot of artists around. They needed a venue to show their work, and my husband had the building. It was a natural progression.”

  • New doctor introduced at St. Luke

    Dr. Jeremy Bingham spoke about his service in the Air Force, his practice and what bought him to Marion during the Oct. 3 St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary Meeting. Hospital CEO Jeremy Ensey reported an average of 1,000 patients a month at the clinic in the past three months. St. Luke has two new doctors.

  • Residents visit annual health fair

    More than 200 guests gathered to visit 30 vendors who turned out for the sixth annual Marion County Health Fair Saturday at Marion Aquatic Center. County commissioners Dianne Novak and Kent Becker greeted people as they arrived at the event, which was sponsored by St. Luke Hospital, Marion County Health Department, and Hillsboro Community Hospital.

  • Samaritan's Purse event to be Sunday

    Aulne Church will be participating in its annual collection of Samaritan’s Purse Christmas boxes on Sunday, with church service beginning at 9:10 a.m. The holiday event features collaboration from the congregation and youth group, with people joining from surrounding areas like Peabody, Marion, and Florence.

  • Board meeting is set Nov. 15

    Senior Citizens of Marion County’s board of directors meeting will be 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at Peabody’s Senior Center. Lunch will be served at the center. Reservations due by Nov. 13 may be made by calling LouAnn Bowlin, site manager at (620) 983-2226 or the Department on Aging at (620) 382-3580.

  • Church celebrates community day

    Marion Presbyterian Church celebrated World Community Day Nov. 1 with a soup luncheon. Sue Clough opened with the song “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing.” Mary Ford read scripture and the message “The Time is Now: United to Serve” was presented as a sing-along with Clough as song leader and Lydia Gates, pianist.

  • Mid-Kansas Co-op donates $2,500 to county 4-H

    Mid-Kansas Cooperative announced a $2,500 donation to Marion County 4-H’s Leadership Development fund on Tuesday. The funds will go toward scholarships to help local members attend state and national leadership events, as well as help 4-H chapters develop local activities, said Rickey Roberts of Marion County Extension Office.

  • HAPPY HUSTLERS:

    Happy Hustlers 4-H club

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Write-in candidate speaks at center, Menu

  • CALENDAR:

    Upcoming events

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    First settler born in 'best place I've seen'

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Area veterans invited to Centre schools on Monday

    Centre Schools will have their annual Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Monday in the main gym. Community veterans are invited to attend. The high school band will perform, and music students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade will sing, dance, and perform a mix of traditional patriotic songs.

  • Students have perfect attendance

    At least 19 students at Centre schools had perfect attendance for the first nine weeks. They are Bella Angerame, Natalie Axelrad, Aaron Carlson, Micah Carlson, Camdyn Hajek, Scott Hinkson, Addison Kitzmiller, Kenzie Nickel, Malina Perez, Jordy Raymer, Jymer Raymer, Canon Schafer, Sydney Smith, Zoey Svoboda, Kaigen Brewer, Leah Brunner, Anthony Rziha, Tanner Stuchlik, and Sam Woods.

  • Warriors fumble their chance to advance

    More giveaways than touchdowns will always yield the same result on the football field. Turnovers were just one of several reasons the Warriors limped into the postseason for the second consecutive with a 2-6 record.

  • Centre Cougars set to host regionals

    Centre will host a regional this week after defeating Altoona-Midway, 56-0, on Friday in the first round of the playoffs. The 7-2 Cougars will play 6-3 Colony Crest at 7 p.m. Friday’s victory was the sixth blowout in as many weeks.

  • Marion duo receives volleyball honors

    The volleyball season ended with more honors for Marion senior Chloe Burkholder. The setter was awarded honorable mention for the Heart of America All-League team, as was sophomore Libero Jayden May. It was the second consecutive year they both received all-league honors.

  • Marion runner nets 10th place

    Marion runner Heidi Grimmett made her second consecutive appearance at the state cross-country race, and she delivered Saturday at Wamego with a 10th-place finish. The hilly course gave her fits in last year’s race, but the sophomore maintained her strong form with a 20:44.4 finish at Wamego.

  • Centre High's Espinoza twins make first team

    Centre juniors Alyssa Espinoza and her twin sister Samantha both were named to the 2019 Wheat State All League Volleyball Team. They both had 71 spikes.

MORE…

