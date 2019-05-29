HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Lance Thompson of McPherson steps onto a ramp at Marion Cove as his friend Rick O'Bannon, Marion, kills the boat's motor Sunday. The two were out fishing and caught walleye.
Workers with Bryant & Bryant Construction use a concrete drill to smash roadway on Main Street as work continues on revitalization.
Marion freshman Heidi Grimmett leads a pack of runners down the straightaway during the class 2A 1600 meters over the weekend at the state track meet in Wichita. She placed fifth, setting a school record with a 5:28.81 finish.
Warrior left fielder Cameron Steward is about to cross home plate in Friday afternoon's semfinal game of the Class 2-1A state tournament against Rossville. Marion topped the Bulldogs 9-4 to advance to the title game against Elkhart.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing