These coyotes in the back of a pickup Sunday were among 25 taken by participants in Quails Forever's inaugural weekend coyote hunt. Fourteen teams participated, with the winning team bagging eight coyotes in two days.



Continuing a journey on foot that began seven months ago in Delaware, aspiring poet, recent college graduate, and New Jersey native Margaret (left) pushes a cart of supplies Tuesday along 190th Rd. near Hillsboro, accompanied on this leg of her journey by her older sister Eleanor, as she crossed the county in search of inspiration.



Pearl Helmer raises her bingo card to signal a winning combination Saturday at a family bingo event at Marion Community Center. About a dozen people showed up to compete for cash and merchandise. Mayor Todd Heitschmidt called the numbers, and Gene Winkler checked cards and distributed prizes. The event was sponsored by Marion Parks and Recreation.