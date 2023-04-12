HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Firefighters work to put out smoldering flames Wednesday at a home near Tampa Firefighters work to put out smoldering flames Wednesday at a home near Tampa



Lynn Nazeck poses with Loki, one of five dogs she and her husband have. The couple knows they lost one cat, Trisha, in a fire that destroyed their home. Lynn Nazeck poses with Loki, one of five dogs she and her husband have. The couple knows they lost one cat, Trisha, in a fire that destroyed their home.



Marion's Chance Shults took first place in pole vault, fourth place in 110-meter hurdles, and fifth place in 300-meter hurdles. Marion's Chance Shults took first place in pole vault, fourth place in 110-meter hurdles, and fifth place in 300-meter hurdles.