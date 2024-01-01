HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Bundled up in 34-degree weather, a young parade watcher eagerly reacts to a colorful array of floats as hundreds of people line Main St. in Marion for a 20-minute, lights-out Christmas parade featuring nearly three dozen units.



Marion Elementary School second graders belt out "Rock 'n' Roll Snowman" during Tuesday's kindergarten through second grade concert at the Performing Arts Center.



Among the first entries in this year's Show Us Your Christmas Spirit contest is Jagger Miller's corgi "Beau." Jagger works at Animal Health Center in Marion.