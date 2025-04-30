HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Stan Lerner calls many of the rundown Florence properties he has purchased "disaster houses." This home is a little further along in the restoration process. He bought it for $700.
Head Start students Acelynn, Hunter, and Zaven put mulch on top of newly planted seeds Monday with help from teacher Lesli Beery.
Adam Jones applauds elementary school kids cheering him on as he finishes the last leg of his triathlon to help eliminate school lunch debt.
Marion city workers replace power lines and utility poles April 23. Jacob Hird of the city's electric department said the work was unrelated to the previous night's thunderstorm. "We were just doing regular pole maintenance," Hird said. "They get old and they start to rot at the bottom."
