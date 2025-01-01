HEADLINES

  • Marion budget changes little except taxes

    At a hastily arranged meeting Tuesday night, Marion City Council members had no objections and few questions in approving a proposed budget that will make no changes in most city expenditures but will increase property taxes by 10.57%. Line items for virtually every city expenditure were set at exactly the same amounts as expected city expenditures for those items this year.

  • Another motorsport steers its way to Florence

    Florence is carving a niche for itself as the motor sports capital of Kansas. At 1 p.m. Sunday, a new motorsport will make its appearance there: the “Cento Miglia di Firenze.”

  • Dock issue continues to tie up at county meeting

    How to protect county lake docks moored for a second straight week Monday at county commissioners’ regular meeting. At last week’s meeting, lake resident and dock owner Marci Cain spoke about privatizing the docks.

  • 3-day festival helps Coneburg rise from the ashes

    Friday, Saturday, and Sunday people listened to music, danced, and had food and drinks to help Peabody’s iconic Coneburg Inn come back. Coneburg Inn looked to be a goner last December when it was gutted by a fire.

  • Music historian brings back the real oldies in Goessel

    Everyone in a packed room Thursday night at Goessel’s community center recognized the first song musician and music historian Derrick Doty played on his great-grandfather’s fiddle. Doty said he didn’t know how old the fiddle was, but it would sound much like fiddles played when the song, “Turkey in the Straw,” was performed in the 1820s, before the melody was adapted and changed over the years.

  • Lake is state's first for new type of algae advisory

    A special, apparently more serious algae advisory was issued Friday for Marion County Lake. State announcement of the advisory did not specifically mention problems caused by wakeboarding but seemed to imply a relationship.

  • Helen Leppke

    Services for Helen Leppke, 86, rural Peabody, who died Aug. 20 at St. Luke Hospital, Marion, were Tuesday at Aulne Bible Church. Burial was at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody.

  • Jerry Waner

    Services for Jerald Eugene “Jerry” Waner, 65, Marion, who died June 28, will be noon Saturday at Marion County Lake hall. Military honors for the former Navy Seabee, born May 2, 1960, will be accorded at 2 p.m. Saturday at the hall.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Eleanora Goertzen

  • Spraying likely targeting soybean podworms

    Crop sprayers have been seen over many Marion County soybean fields in recent weeks. The likely reason is an appearance of soybean podworm, extension agent Rickey Roberts said.

  • Burdick plans third revival of historic ranch rodeo

    This year’s Diamond Valley Round Up will be Sunday and Monday in Burdick. It will be the third ranch rodeo in Burdick since many years ago, when ranch rodeos faded from the community.

  • Full weekend of activities planned in Florence

    Florence will pull out all the stops and present everything from games for kids and adults, a cyclekart race, World War 11 reenactments, a street dance, and other entertainment during its Labor Day weekend celebration. World War 11

  • Is Kansas represented by a cowardly lion?

    Control the message. In an age of anti-social media and nattering network nabobs, it’s the mantra of cowardly politicians, self-serving bureaucrats, and shameless corporate bootlickers. Requests for interviews are answered by prefabricated statements, carefully crafted to skirt issues and cover them with platitudinous sloganeering. Supposedly public forums are craftily choreographed to ensure that only desirable questions dance their way to whoever is answering them.

  • Balancing budgets on the back of democracy

    Please forgive any lapses in this week’s paper. Not only are we down a reporter. (A candidate to replace him is coming this weekend.) A lot of last-minute work also is being done remotely, from a laptop in Lawrence. Before I knew exactly when Finn Hartnett would be ending his yearlong fellowship, I accepted an invitation from the Dole Institute of Politics to talk Tuesday night about journalism’s impact on communities and society.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Spending time with friends

  • LETTERS:

    A fridge fan, Saving journalism, What USA needs, Drinking ICEd tea

