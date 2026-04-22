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Sporting pink eye shades, Centre senior Jayden Hiebert and Kiersten Wildin of Marion walk the promenade
Centre juniors stand in and around an antique pickup for a group photo after the junior / senior promenade Saturday. The theme was the 1950s. Promendaders arrived in a variety of vehicles, including antique cars, fire trucks, a tractor, and a Jeep.
Mervin Lare allows a student to 'disable" him in an exercise.
Kadon Mercer hits a line drive down the third base line allowing carson Krause to score.
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