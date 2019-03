Emmy Hess, left, playing Abby Brewster, and Sam Kelsey, right, playing Martha Brewster, talk with Christian Becker, playing the reverend Harper, at Marion High School's Saturday performance of "Arsenic and Old Lace." It was the final high school show for seniors Emmy and Sam, as well as Charlie Nordquist and Jarred Rahe. It was also Janet Killough's final show, after three decades of directing at Marion.