HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Kids paint and decorate pumpkins with various shapes, colors, and Halloween designs Saturday at Florence's Fall Festival. In addition to pumpkins donated by Carlsons' Grocery, the event featured skull-and-spider tic-tac-toe, a ring toss, ninja star and ax throwing, a basketball game, and bingo. Kids paint and decorate pumpkins with various shapes, colors, and Halloween designs Saturday at Florence's Fall Festival. In addition to pumpkins donated by Carlsons' Grocery, the event featured skull-and-spider tic-tac-toe, a ring toss, ninja star and ax throwing, a basketball game, and bingo.



Using one of the city's old bucket trucks, Marion electric department employee Evan Campbell installs Christmas lights on the courthouse last week. City crews reinstalled lighting on all businesses where owners asked for it. Using one of the city's old bucket trucks, Marion electric department employee Evan Campbell installs Christmas lights on the courthouse last week. City crews reinstalled lighting on all businesses where owners asked for it.



A sack by Luke Watkins (50) leads to a fumble that Lane Smith (4) scoops up and returns for touchdown in Marion's 59-8 victory Friday over Bluestem A sack by Luke Watkins (50) leads to a fumble that Lane Smith (4) scoops up and returns for touchdown in Marion's 59-8 victory Friday over Bluestem