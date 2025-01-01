HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



An annual "Nutcracker" dance performance Satuday by Hillsboro's Studio 23 featured different styles performed by different classes at Hillsboro High School auditorium.



The performance ended with some swag thanks to a hip-hop class styling its version of "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy."



Third through fifth graders presented a winter concert Monday inside the Performing Arts Center. Substitute music teacher Anita Hancock (left) conducted the show and performances. The concert opened with students saying the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by performing the "Star-Spangled Banner."