  • Wind farm company blasts Novak's behavior in legal filing

    County commissioner Dianne Novak was called out for her apparent collaboration with plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed Aug. 14 against county commissioners. Wind farm developer Expedition Wind filed a motion to intervene in the case, originally filed by Peabody farmer Randy Eitzen and 72 other wind farm opponents. They claim the county’s approval of a conditional use permit for the wind farm “was unreasonable and therefore void.”

  • County website hit by hackers

    Marion County’s website was hacked twice in early August, possibly by two different suspects, one of whom left an obscene message on the site. “It seems like this was trivial, but we’re taking steps to prevent it from happening again,” Spencer said.

  • Vandalism causes $30,000 damage to buses

    Three buses parked at the Centre schools bus barn were vandalized, causing nearly $30,000 in damages, sometime between 4 p.m. Sept. 6 and 6:36 p.m. Sept. 9, according to the sheriff’s report. The damage was discovered Sept. 10 and reported to law enforcement. Superintendent Susan Beeson said catalytic converters were cut out of two of the buses’ exhaust systems, and another bus was damaged. One bus was new and had not been put into service.

  • 'Sentimental' items stolen in burglary

    When Marion police chief Clinton Jeffrey got a call to S. Cedar St., he was surprised to end up at what he thought was an unused house. “I thought it was just an old house that had been vacant for as long as I knew,” he said. “I don’t know that anyone has lived there for a while.”

  • Kapaun Museum given icon from Bosnian chapel named in his honor

    After the civil war in Bosnia-Herzegovina, the United States 1st Infantry Division was given the task of enforcing a peace agreement signed in December 1995. Camp McGovern was one of the army camps in Bosnia, and its chapel was named after Emil Kapaun, a Catholic chaplain who was awarded a posthumous Medal of Honor for his selfless actions as a prisoner of War in North Korea. He died in the camp in May 1951.

  • Couple asks city council for $1,000 to fix pool

    Kari and Ryan Newell, whose pool was damaged by flooding July 4, asked city council members Monday to reimburse the cost of repairs. Ryan Newell told council members the $1,000 he wants is less than pool repairs cost him.

  • Marion High School class reunion activities

  • Head nurse speaks during meeting

    St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary held its monthly meeting Sept. 12, with St. Luke’s chief nursing officer Jessica Turner speaking about her background, family, and current job position. The auxiliary has 185 volunteer members, who logged 1,174 hours in August.

  • Sen. Wilborn honored by insurance group

    The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies named District 35 senator Rick Wilborn one of the association’s two State Legislators of the Year. The association’s board selects legislators for the award based on their promoting and protecting competitive insurance markets.

  • Visitors to get peek at new restaurant

    Old Settlers Day visitors will get a taste of Marion’s newest restaurant from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday during sneak preview opening of Parlour 1886 at the Historic Elgin Hotel. Appetizers and a few entrees will be served along with beer, wine and cocktails. The restaurant’s grand opening is slated for October.

  • National day of hunting, fishing set Saturday

    Gov. Laura Kelly has designated Saturday National Hunting and Fishing Day in Kansas. The state’s sportsmen are recognized for generating more than $32 million in license and permit fees to support conservation efforts in the state.

  • Art in the Park's visitors flee rain, enjoy weekend

    Many visitors chose to duck under the trees and tents in Central Park Saturday when rain showers soaked Marion’s Art in the Park Saturday. Judy Christiansen, chairman of the Art in the Park Committee, said most shoppers visit both fairs, but quite a few scampered to Marion to escape storms.

  • Florence among Kansas' lowest-income cities

    Florence was the eighth-lowest income city in Kansas from 2012 to 2017, with a median income of $25,365 per household, according to a recent study. “It’s probably tough on a lot of people around here,” mayor Bob Gayle said.

  • County, wind farm representatives disagree on flood damage to roads

    Commissioners, Enel authorities question whose responsibility it is By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer A Friday county commission meeting to discuss road maintenance issues with Enel Green Power, the company developing Diamond Vista wind farm in the northern section of the county, and talk to Expedition Wind about future development of a wind farm in the southern portion of the county stayed civil despite a packed house.

  • County's struggle with transfer station funding continues

    County commissioners continue to search for ways to pay for a new transfer station or update the existing one. Commissioners initially planned to put a sales tax question on the ballot for the November election, but a blunder in the language of a bill passed by legislators forced commissioners to change their mind on putting the tax to a vote. Commissioners had asked for “up to ½% sales tax,” but learned in August the bill legislators approved was for ½% sales tax.

  • Fall brings prospect of fewer blue-green algae blooms

    Fishermen or boaters who have been deterred by blue-green algae at Marion County Lake can look forward to better conditions this fall, according to lake manager Isaac Hett. Blooms will recede during fall and winter months the way animals go into hibernation, and return in the spring, Hett said.

  • Planning commission meeting canceled

    Thursday’s Marion County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled because of a lack of agenda items. The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at a yet-to-be determined location.

  • Antique cars on parade

    Several vehicles make an appearance every year in the Old Settlers Day parade. Here are a few to look for this week. 1930 Ford AA truck

  • Car show brings classic cars Saturday to Peabody's fall festival

    Street rod and classic car enthusiasts from many cities gathered to show off their prized cars at Affordable Street Rods’ second annual open house and car show Saturday. A large and appreciative crowd strolled the grounds to view the many cars on display.

  • OSD: A day for settling an old score

    As surely as this weekend’s Old Settlers Day will again be the “best ever,” our reporters will scurry in search of stories through cadres of kids playing in the park and gaggles of gabbing oldsters marveling at how much weight has been gained or hair lost by former classmates. We’ve been covering Old Settlers since well before it became a Day:

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Company's coming to the country

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Corrections and clarifications

  • Bookstore owner talks rare books

    Wichita resident Peggy Trabke doesn’t value her copy of “The Poetical Works of Edgar Allen Poe” any less after finding out its resale value would only be about $25. Its sentimental value is beyond measure. “My late mother-in-law gave it to me, and it was her mother’s,” Trabke said.

  • P.E.O. hears report from delegate to convention

    P.E.O. members received new program books for the 2019-2020 year at the Aug. 19 meeting at Dorothy’s Coffee and Tea House. The first meeting of the new year was Sept. 16 at Harvey House Museum in Florence. Myrta Billings and Marge Summervill were hostesses.

  • Seniors to celebrate 59 years

    The Senior Citizens of Marion County will celebrate its 59th anniversary Oct. 17 at Hillsboro Senior Center, with registration at 11 a.m. and lunch at noon. The program begins at 12:45 p.m. and will feature Noelle Dickinson, Marketing Director at Newton Presbyterian Manor as speaker.

  • Postwar relief effort subject of fall lecture

    Visitors to Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum’s upcoming fall lecture will learn about volunteers who “Seagoing Cowboys and Tractors to Poland” will be at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall. Attendance is free, but donations to the museum are welcome.

  • BIRTHS:

    Katarina Wren Steele

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Senior center elects officers, Menu

  • CALENDAR:

    Upcoming events

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    How Marion has sailed the 'tempestuous sea of journalism'

  • Marion football grabs first victory at home

    If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Marion High football heeded that lesson Friday night by grabbing a 22-0 win at home over Douglass for its first victory of the season.

  • Marion runner captures meet title

    Marion High School cross-country team enjoyed a successful outing Thursday, during the Herington Invitational at the golf course. A challenging course and 90-degree weather didn’t slow down Warrior progress, with four runners making giant strides setting personal bests.

  • Marion volleyball nets third place at Spikefest

    Marion High School volleyball team finished third Saturday in its Spikefest tournament. Marion went 4-2 throughout the tournament in the 8-team field, posting wins over Sterling and Centre in pool play.

  • Centre FFA sponsors fishing derby

    The annual James Weber Memorial Fishing Derby sponsored by Centre FFA was Saturday at Father Padilla Memorial Park in Herington. Eleven youths ages 6 to 12 competed for prizes. In the 6-to-9-year-old group, Scott Hinkson caught the biggest fish, 14 inches, and Lacey Hancock caught the most fish, with two.

  • Developmental screening available

    Free developmental screenings for children up to five years old will be 9 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8 at Centre. Areas that will be checked include cognitive, motor, speech, emotional, vision, and hearing development. This process usually takes at least one hour to complete.

