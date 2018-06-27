BREAKING NEWS
Marion residents will be without power tonight from midnight until 3 a.m.
Westar Energy, which supplies electricity to the city, will shut down service to perform maintenance on its equipment.
Whether the county will continue to recycle is in doubt now that commissioners have learned the county is no longer being paid for goods recycled.
Refuse director Bud Druse told commissioners that Waste Connections, the South Hutchinson company that accepts paper, cardboard, glass, aluminum and steel cans, and plastic items recycled by county residents has notified him it won’t be paying for such items.
Water bubbled up from cracks and joints Thursday on the north side of Main St. between 2nd and 3rd. Sts. after a water “hammer” Thursday caused by a power failure blew out chunks of an iron water main.
The power failure lasted roughly 10 minutes early in the afternoon, with work on the water main continuing until almost midnight.
A drug arrest last week could end up being more costly for the county than for the the suspect arrested.
Gregory Mancuso, 52, Herington, arrested for allegedly having minute amounts of drugs in his car, apparently ingested a large amount of narcotics before arriving at the jail, Sheriff Rob Craft said Tuesday.
In “Dukes of Hazards” fashion, a high-speed chase Monday through southeast Dickinson County and northeast Marion County reached speeds up to 100 mph and ended with a fully engulfed car and two suspects on foot before finally being apprehended by police.
The driver was identified as Matthew J. Leach, 29, of Salina. The passenger was Sarai Angeles, 26, of Salina.
Deputies and police responding to multiple 911 calls Saturday found an inch or more of gravel on US-56 near between Pawnee and Old Mill Rds.
Officers said is appeared to have spilled from a truck en route to the Diamond Vista wind farm site, but this could not be confirmed.
One officer termed it the second such incident in a month.
Initially, vehicles — even semi-trailer trucks — reported difficulty navigating through the gravel, which was up to an inch deep over a section of road about an eighth of a mile long.
Sheriff’s deputies and a Marion police officer stationed themselves at opposite ends of the spill to warn motorists to slow, and the gravel eventually become more compacted.
However, blinding dust often was created when large vehicles passed through, so Marion firefighters were summoned to spray down the gravel.
Yelling at the umpire rose to a new level at a softball game last week for girls age 10 and younger.
“Apparently a parent from the Canton-Galva area was unhappy with the calls being made by the umpire,” police chief Tyler Mermis said.
By receiving fresh garden produce from Marion’s community garden, Marion County Resource Center and Food Bank has been able to triple the seasonal vegetables and herbs distributed, manager Cathy Henderson said.
Most of the products at the food bank come from the Kansas Food Bank in Wichita.
Nothing tastes better than a fresh, sun-ripened tomato straight from the garden — especially a tomato grown by local volunteers for local families.
For the past three years, Marion County food bank patrons have received fresh produce throughout the growing season compliments of Marion’s community garden.
St. Luke Hospital now offers a cost-saving way to have laboratory work done.
Patients can order their own laboratory work without an appointment and save money.
Joining the staff of the Record this week is reporter Sheila Kelley. In time-honored tradition, we asked her to play both reporter and source to introduce herself the the community:
By SHEILA G. KELLEY
Staff writer
What did you want to be when you grew up? I figured since I was smart and hardworking, I’d be a millionaire. Easy as that, right? Not so much.
Blood donations will be accepted from 1:15 to 6:15 p.m. July 9 at Eastmoor United Methodist Church, Marion, and from 1 to 6 p.m. July 11 at Lincolnville Community Center. Appointments are available at (800) 733-2767.
A rusted valve that has caused a rusty stain on the side of the city’s smaller water tower will be repaired in coming weeks.
Looking at the water tower from the north, it appears rusty water is leaking down the side.
A garden tour this past weekend in Hillsboro was organized by the Hillsboro Community Plaza Project committee, not the chamber of commerce.
Services for Jon William Brooks, 74, who died Friday in Peabody, were Monday at Peabody Christian Church.
Born Dec. 5, 1943, to Harold and Bertha Brooks, he married June 7, 1964, to Esther Mellott.
Services for rural Hillsboro native Lee Roy Leppke, 88, who died June 13 in the town of Rocky Mountain House,Alberta, were June 19. Burial was this week atEbenfeld Cemetery.
Born Dec. 15, 1929, to Carl and Lizzie Litke Leppke, he attendedEbenfeldschool until his family moved to New Mexico in 1945. He moved in 1970 to Rocky Mountain House, where he worked in construction and provided backhoe service.
Services for Hillsboro native Dorothy Weber, 93, who died June 20 at Diversicare in Sedgwick, were to have been earlier this week at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church.
Born Dec. 10, 1924, to Solomon and Katherine (Schellenburg) Loewen, she and Walter Weber were married June 13, 1947, in Hillsboro. He died in 2013.
Services for retired Tip Top dairy worker Harold Woelk, 90, who died June 12 at Bethesda Home in Goessel, will be 3 p.m. Saturday at the nursing home. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Haven of Rest Cemetery, rural Hillsboro.
Born February 26, 1928, in Goessel to Frank and Margaret (Hiebert) Woelk, he married Lenora Reimer on May 20, 1948, at Goessel Mennonite Church.
IN MEMORIAM: Bertha Epperson
“It was small, only about an inch and a half long, but it got our attention,” Ed said.
The ad had a small picture of a house at Marion County Lake and simply said, “What would you do with this house if you could buy it?”
A trip along US-56/77 between K-256 and Lincolnville passes by six stately old buildings constructed of stone more than a century ago. They have been updated and still are occupied.
The house at 2294 220th Rd. was not always a house. It was a church, according to owner Melissa Zieammerman. When she bought the house in 2000, she discovered a cornerstone leaning against a rock that bore the inscription: “Pleasantview M.E. Church, 1908.”
A picturesque, 19-acre spring-fed lake is a major attraction, Alice said. It is stocked with fish, and boats are available at no extra charge. A paddleboat also is available.
“Some guests have been fishing in the heat and catching fish,” Alice said.
And people who eat there have good things to say about it.
“We’re glad it’s here,” said Edna Backhus of Tampa. “The food is delicious. There is a wonderful crowd on Sunday.”
Steve Blackwell, owner, has been diligently spending his time, energy, and money restoring a building on Peabody’s 1880’s Main Street, along with the help of business partners Christine Flaming and Morgan Marler.
The trio’s new shop, Fannie Sterling 1884, opened Saturday and will have its formal grand opening this Saturday along with Peabody Market.
Mike and Kathy Saindon of Derby call themselves “professional campers.”
Together with six to eight other couples, they have spent the past eight or nine years camping with relatives and friends at Winfield City Lake, Milford Lake, and Marion Reservoir.
Festival chairman George Thiel said some organizers remain the same, but some are different. Changes were needed because of declining attendance, he said.
“Last year they didn’t have more than a handful of people helping with it, and they were talking about doing away with it,” he said. “I said I had no problem with it. Suddenly it was mine.”
Entertainment and fellowship will be at 7 p.m., followed by ice cream and desserts. A professional fireworks display at dark will close the evening with a bang.
Participants are being encouraged to bring lawn chairs and bug spray. Donations will be accepted.
The dance will feature karaoke. A $5 cover charge will fund an alumni scholarship at Peabody-Burns High School. Guests must be 21 to enter.
A cannon shot at 6 a.m. July 4 will kick off a day of festivities, smiles and celebration.
Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum director Fern Bartel has focused on another element in piecing together a unique display this summer — faded snapshots taken at funerals.
Many of the 40 to 50 photographs are from Mennonite families that stayed in Russia and sent funeral photographs to relatives who immigrated to America.
As local governments begin determining how many dollars they’re going to take from us, it’s a good idea to give back a few cents of common sense.
Elsewhere on this page is a well-intentioned letter pointing out the supposed financial plight of Marion’s senior center. Senior centers aren’t charitable enterprises. They get taxpayer money, both directly from the county and indirectly in federal and state subsidies.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Our particular melting pot
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Senior center in peril,
KPTS apologizes,
Government defended
Between 100 to 150 people filed around the ninth hole Thursday at Marion Country Club, not to observe a golfer attempting to chip in a ball, but to celebrate the life of a left-handed golfer who was infamous for banking shots off a small mound that most others struggled with.
David Wayne Shiplet, 57, owner and operator of Ship Shape Roofing, died unexpectedly at his home June 17. Shipman would golf nine holes weekdays, and 18 on weekends.
When his fourth grade class at Centre Elementary was assigned the task of choosing a historical character to portray on Kansas History Day, Elijah Klenda of rural Lincolnville jumped at the chance to feature his beloved Chaplain Emil Kapaun.
To learn more about Kapaun, he joined a tour led by Harriet Bina and read two books she suggested.
Marion High School graduate Bailey Baker has been selected to receive this year’s scholarship from the local chapter of PEO.
Baker, daughter of Chris and Jennifer Blackman, plans to major in accounting at Butler Community College, which she will attend on a vocal music scholarship.
UPCOMING: Calendar of events
SENIOR CENTER: Seniors observe Flag Day,
Menu
MEMORIES: 10,
25,
40,
55,
70,
110,
140 Years Ago
-
MEMORIES IN FOCUS: Endowed of both head and heart