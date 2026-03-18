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Last week, with sunny weather and temperatures approaching 80 degrees, we were awash in an early spring, with trees and flowers like these daffodils in full bloom. Last week, with sunny weather and temperatures approaching 80 degrees, we were awash in an early spring, with trees and flowers like these daffodils in full bloom.



But spring went away by the weekend, turning crab apple blossoms into decaying hulks of their former selves. Warm weather will return this week, but it may be too late. Spring officially will begin Friday. But spring went away by the weekend, turning crab apple blossoms into decaying hulks of their former selves. Warm weather will return this week, but it may be too late. Spring officially will begin Friday.



Marion High School had a large cast for "Granny Smyth Goes To Washington," directed by Megan Jones. The play took place on Thursday through Saturday inside Marion's municipal building. Marion High School had a large cast for "Granny Smyth Goes To Washington," directed by Megan Jones. The play took place on Thursday through Saturday inside Marion's municipal building.