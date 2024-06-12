HEADLINES

  • Marion water quality violations appear hidden

    Ignoring laws requiring customer-by-customer notification, the City of Marion instead has posted as an unannounced link deep within its website an annual water quality report indicating five “major” violations of testing standards. The link, to a file maintained on an Amazon Web Services server, appears in the same “News” section of the site that for nearly two years touted construction of a new housing complex that already had lost grant money and been canceled.

  • Peabody loses another key employee

    Following up on the sentiments she voiced at a Peabody City Council meeting June 4, police secretary and municipal court clerk Beth Peter made her sentiments even clearer Monday. “Today, as of June 10, I am turning in my resignation as police clerk,” Peter said as she passed a letter to the council. “You are losing employees right and left or firing them.”

  • Extensive searches find boy, skier unhurt

    An 8-year-old boy missing in Peabody and a jet skier missing at Marion Reservoir both were found unharmed after extensive searches Saturday. At 11:16 a.m., Peabody police called for sheriff’s deputies, Peabody firefighters, the county emergency manager, and a police dog to aid in a search for the missing boy, last seen near City Park.

  • Storm brings flooding

    A thunderstorm Saturday night dropped between two and five inches of rain on Marion County, leaving creeks and rivers full and fields and ditches flooded. “The storm didn’t really move north and south much, but stayed somewhat stationary,” National Weather Service forecaster Kelly Butler said.

  • Historic restoration leaves no stone unmortared

    Using techniques of a bygone era, craftsmen are meticulously restoring a structure at Judy and Roy Houdyshell’s historic Island Field Ranch at 250th Rd. and US-56/77. The ranch house, built between 1897 and 1900, is on the National Register of Historic Places.

OTHER NEWS

  • Medicare comparisons wrong, hospitals say

    Both Hillsboro Community Hospital and St. Luke Hospital in Marion are inaccurately described on a Medicare hospital comparison webpage, hospital officials say. According to the website, HCH does not offer emergency care.

  • Making cabinets for destroyed homes

    So many people came Sunday to tour a Mennonite Disaster Service cabinet shop begun two years ago in Goessel that it was hard to walk through and see the cabinets, wood pieces, and works in progress. Bruce Funk, a member of the leadership board of the cabinet shop, talked to visitors as he showed wooden cutting boards he crafted. They will be given with cabinets to build houses damaged in disasters.

  • Florence to have sweet time

    A new business in Florence offers sweets, gifts, and basics to shoppers. Parents and children love the shop because kids can come to it to buy candy without crossing US-77, according to co-owner Sue Wikoff, for whom Sue’s Gifts and More is named.

  • Health groundbreaking Monday

    A groundbreaking ceremony for Marion County’s new health department building is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday. The building, designed by Alloy Architecture and to be built by Nelson Fowles Construction, will be at 1220 E. Main St. in Marion. The site, at the Marion County Food Bank’s former location, was purchased in March, 2023.

AUTO

  • Taking the bumps out of holiday road

    Summer is an ideal time for family vacations, which usually mean lots of driving. Before hitting the road, drivers should take steps to stay safe and avoid having to wait alongside the highway for a tow truck.

OPINION

  • We're off to see the wizard

    Kansas natives transplanted to other parts of the globe often grow weary of being bombarded by references to Dorothy, ruby slippers, and the Yellow Brick Road. I hope no one will want to drop a house on me if I make such an allusion this week. A favorite scene occurs at a long-sought-after audience in Emerald City. Toto rips a curtain to the side, revealing the Wizard. “Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain,” the Wizard promptly shouts.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    What brings you pleasure?

  • LETTER:

    Benefiting the town

  • CORRECTION:

    Voting dates

SPORTS / SCHOOL

  • Sports campers learn from a pro

    Women’s professional basketball player Jackie Stiles conducted a basketball camp Sunday at the Sports and Aquatics’ center in Marion, The event was tailored towards two age groups: Grades 2 through 6 and Grades 7 through 12.

  • Marion High School honor roll

  • College degrees and honors

  • TEEN to meet

    Directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network, which provides online services to area school districts, will meet at 6 p.m. June 19 at the Hillsboro school district offices, 416 S. Date St., Hillsboro.

