Centre High's Cameron Spohn exchanges fist-bumps with a young girl after Friday night's playoffs game against Colony-Crest.



Diocese surprised congregants at the Veterans Day service in Pilsen on Monday with a presentation of a peace plaque and two medals from South Korea to Raymond and David Kapaun, cousins of the late Father Emil Kapaun. The plaque honors Chaplain Kapaun and his fellow soldiers for restoring and preserving the freedom of the Korean people



Fairy Godmother Cassie Meyer, middle, argues with Amy Pakham, middle right, playing the Evil Stepmother, during the first act of Marion's drama "The Big Bad Musical"