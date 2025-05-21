HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Kainoa Defiesta wears garments around his head and neck to represent the Hawaiian concept of 'aina, or love of land, at Hillsboro High School's graduation Saturday.
A worker wades in a deep pool of water Tuesday in front of EBH Engineering in Marion. The water flowed downhill on Elm St. during a Monday evening thunderstorm.
Centre senior Daniel Moenning displays his interest in auto mechanics at graduation Saturday.
Lander Smith pitches a gem against Little River last week, pitching six innings and allowing only one earned run but in a losing cause.
