  • Old Settlers Day celebrates anniversaries

    The weather was not too hot, not too cold, but just right for Saturday’s 107th Old Settlers’ Day in Marion. People were lined up early all along the parade route. The 50-minute parade celebrating the 50th anniversary of Marion Reservoir featured 45 entries plus 16 horseback riders.

  • John Deere dealership part of merger

    Two Kansas John Deere companies, Prairieland Partners, Inc. and Concordia Tractor, Inc. are planning a merger effective in January. Prairieland Partners, a 10-year-old company, has a dealership in Marion as well as eight other locations in central and south-central Kansas. Concordia Tractor, a 50-year-old company, has dealerships in north-central Kansas, including Abilene, Concordia, Clay Center, and Wamego.

  • Coming home to Marion

    No matter what the theme of the Old Settlers’ Day parade, it is always about celebrating Marion. “It’s definitely an event for people who grew up here, hence the name Old Settlers’ Day,” parade announcer Alex Case said.

  • Food bank history subject of meeting

    Cathy Henderson of the Marion County Resource Center and Food Bank gave the program at the Sept. 13 meeting of St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary Unit. Henderson said Erna Mae Yeagley started the food bank in 1940. Presently located at 1220 E. Main, the bank is open 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.

  • Code Blue for Marion Elementary

    Marion Elementary unveiled their award as a National Blue Ribbon school on Tuesday. The school is the first in the county, between elementary, middle, and high schools, to gain the distinction.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • County jail to get efficient heating/cooling system

    State representative of Kansas’ 70th District, John Barker, came to Monday’s commission meeting to give a legislative update. Kansas agriculture accounts for 44.5 percent of the state economy, he said. The concern is that the average income for the field has decreased drastically.

  • Kansas Gas Service seeks rate hike

    Residents of Goessel, Burns, Lehigh, Lincolnville, and Ramona could see the price of natural gas spike 10 percent if the Kansas Corporation Commission approves a request filed by Kansas Gas Service. A public hearing on the request will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Washburn Institute of Technology in Topeka.

  • Class celebrates two golden anniversaries

    One class had a special tie to this year’s Old Settlers’ Day theme. “Marion Reservoir — 50 years of Fun” was the theme as the class of 1968 gathered for its 50th reunion.

  • 4-H program teaches life skills

    Today’s youth face multiple challenges daily and 4-H, the country’s largest youth organization, can help them learn skills they will need to overcome these challenges. “Typically, people think 4-H is for children who live in the country and have animals, which is not entirely true,” Kansas State University, Marion County 4-H agent Tristen Cope said. “Animals are just a few of the many projects that can be taken.”

  • Elmdale gets a Kansas Mesonet station

    Elmdale in Chase County is the latest to receive a Kansas Mesonet station. Kansas Mesonet is a network of solar weather stations across the state that record precipitation, wind speeds, soil moisture, and other climatological data. The data is recorded in the weather data library at Kansas State University and is accessible online at the Kansas Mesonet website.

  • Funds to improve lake

    Marion County Chat ‘n’ Dine Club will have a food sale at Marion County Lake chili cook-off Oct. 6, with all proceeds going to lake improvement. They will be providing fresh cinnamon rolls, caramel pecan rolls, cookies, cakes, and other baked items.

  • Pulling for top spot next year

    Charlotte Silhan, 6, of Hillsboro competed Sept. 22 at the National Pedal Pull at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota. It was her second showing at the national event and she placed 12th out of 23 six-year-old girls from across the nation. She qualified for the event at the Kansas State Fair.

  • Fun run is Saturday at Lincolnville

    Lincolnville’s Octoberfest activities will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with a fun run and walk. Registration will be at 7:30 a.m. at the community center in the park. The fee is $15.

  • Teacher attends conference

    Centre business teacher Ashley Coirier attended the Kansas Business Educator Association conference Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Wichita. She participated in a variety of interactive sessions covering resources for personal finance, Microsoft Office accessibility, and coding.

  • Members to share tour experiences

    A group of Holy Family Parish members took a trip to the Holy Land Aug. 30 to Sept. 8 with former pastor Father Darrin May. They will be sharing experiences and a slide show of their trip at 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Catholic Activity Center, 415 N. Cedar St., Marion.

  • Fish fry at Lincolnville

    Gilbert-Poppe American Legion Post at Lincolnville will offer a mountain oyster and fish fry at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the community center. Donations will be accepted.

AUTO

  • 'Old Bud' running like Old Faithful

    Roger Hannaford III’s 1940 Studebaker Champion coupe doesn’t travel far from home, but it is a mainstay in Marion. With its age and condition, Hannaford prefers to keep the car around Marion, mostly going to events like the Old Settlers’ parade.

  • Lake hosts chili cook-off, car show

    Five bucks gets you a bowl, spoon, napkins and three hours to sample between 10-15 chilies. The 12th annual Marion County Park and Lake chili cook-off will be 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the hall.

  • 'Drive for Ur School' is a success

    Hillsboro Ford has reported collecting $5,520 in its Drive for Ur School fundraiser. Contributions included $2,860 from 143 Hillsboro High School Booster Club members, $1,320 from 66 Centre students, $1,020 from 51 Goessel students, and $320 from 16 Marion-Florence students.

  • Oh, dear! It's a deer

    Mid-fall through mid-November is the most likely time to hit a deer on the roadway because deer are on the move seeking new habitat and new mates. Already there has been an increase in deer accidents in the county. Deer mating season peaks in mid-November. At the same time, deer are seeking new shelter and food sources because crops are harvested and leaves are falling from trees and shrubs.

DEATHS

  • Sherry Dreier

    Services for retired artist Sherry Dreier, 65, who died Sept. 25 at Newton Medical Center, were Sept. 29 at the Chapel of Schowalter Villa in Hesston. She was born Oct. 2, 1952, in Newton, to Alvin and Joan LaGree Dreier. Sherry graduated from Hesston High School in 1970.

  • Myron Harris

    Funeral services for Myron P. Harris, 78, will be at 10 a.m. today at Peabody Christian Church. Interment will be in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Mary Doubek

PEOPLE

  • Lifelong friends celebrate 75 years

    Joan Meyer and Jean Pierce, both 93 years old, represented the class of 1943 in the Old Settlers’ Day parade. They were celebrating the 75th anniversary of their high school graduation. Jean and Joan both grew up in Marion. Jean’s family moved to town when her father, Leon Knight, became manager of the new Penney’s Store. Joan’s father, Ollie Wight, was the town marshal for 16 years and later joined his wife as owner and operator of Thompson Funeral Home. The two men were friends.

  • Tampa Triple T's plan service day

    Members of Tampa Triple T’s 4-H Club plan to spend Oct. 14 as a day of service by painting at the Marion County fairgrounds. A potluck meal will follow at 5 p.m. Meat, drinks, and table service will be provided. Members are asked to bring a side dish. New officers elected in September were Cailey Barney, president; Daniel Rziha, vice president; Allie Stuchlik, secretary; Hanne McDermott, treasurer; Tanner Stuchlik, reporter; Clara Noeth, song leader; Isabelle Rziha and Karsen Kroupa, recreation leaders; and Addie Berens and Karsen Kroupa, council members.

  • Couple announce daughter's engagement

    Jeffrey and Laurie Methvin of Peabody announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Michaela, to Brian Heinz of San Diego. Parents of the groom are Pam and Richard Heinz of San Diego.

  • Couple celebrates anniversary

    Phil and Nancy (Keazer) Kastor of Reno, Nevada, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a trip to visit family and friends in seven states. While in Marion, they visited the historical museum and Marion Presbyterian Church, where they were married Sept. 7, 1958.

  • Democrats to meet

    Marion County Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Marion Community Center conference room. Preparations for a final get-out-the-vote push will be on the agenda.

  • Lake club to meet

    Marion County Lake Chat ‘n’ Dine Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13, at Marion County Lake south hall. Paul and Carolyn White and Bob and Judy Priest will host the meeting. Entertainment will be a game night.

  SENIOR CENTER:

    Volunteers assemble newsletter, Marion Senior Center menu

  UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

  MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    Historic buildings, now only a memory

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Cardinals spoil Marion's homecoming

    If the Warriors could reschedule the 2018 homecoming football game again, odds are the third-ranked Sedgwick Cardinals wouldn’t be the top choice for an opponent. Certainly when just competing anymore has become a challenge, much less winning.

  • Responders educate Centre children

    The sounds of horns tooting and sirens blaring were common Friday morning at Centre as groups of children were guided through demonstrations from safety responders. High school students accompanied younger students as they went from station to station exploring fire trucks, ambulances, sheriff’s vehicles, and a LifeWatch helicopter.

  • Marion Warriors piling on the medals

    Running on nine days’ rest, Marion cross-country had a strong showing at Thursday’s Halstead Invitational. No personal records were bested, but each of the high schoolers was within range of their best times.

  • Kansas Honor Scholars announced

    Fourteen Marion County seniors have been designated Kansas Honor Scholars by the University of Kansas Alumni Association and KU Endowment. Kansas Honor Scholars Centre — Ryan August, Grace Knepp, Destiny Wangerin. Goessel — Stephany Meyer, Julianna Schrag, Madison Smith. Hillsboro — Eva Franz, Jorge Hanschu, Jenna Hinerman. Marion — Kimmie Duncan, Emmy Hess, Samantha Kelsey, Jarred Rahe. Peabody-Burns — Taylor Wallace.

  • Injuries plague Centre in 66-40 loss

    A Centre football game that began competitively Friday against Waverly turned into a struggle as several starters and backups were injured. The Cougars scored first on a 52-yard run by quarterback Braxton Smith. The conversion attempt failed.

  • Youth give back to community

    Thursday was a day of good deeds in Marion, full of opportunities for high schoolers to work for the good of the community. In the morning, 150 students were sweeping sidewalks, painting street curbs, and cleaning the stadium.

  • College honors and recognitions

  • Menu area schools

