Brad Wildin of The County Seat displays an old, worn canvas sign advertising Kellogg's Cereal. It was found face down behind paneling the Wildins removed from the store's walls. The couple surmised it was used to conceal a crack before being covered with plaster.
Karsen Kroupa, 12, rural Marion, displays a photo album containing the many photos he took of bugs at a 4-H photography camp.
Centre's Xavier Espinoza plays defense during Friday's game at Wakefield. The boys won the game, 57-49.
Ronnie Carlson feeds cattle on his farm east of Lincolnville. He and his two sons, Lucas and Eric, each have their own farms and buy their own cattle, but they often feed them together. The cattle-feeding operation is in addition to growing crops and installing conservation practices for themselves and others. Ronnie and his wife, Susan, will receive the Continuation Conservation Award Feb. 24 at the annual banquet of Marion County Conservation District.
