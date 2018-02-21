HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Peggy Blackman of Marion reads about exchange student Alf Tangvald she and Leo kept in their home during in the 1982-83 Marion High School yearbook. She and Alf were unexpectedly reunited during a trip to Tampa, Florida, earlier this month.



Members of the Tom Duggan family posed by the Little Free Library established three years ago in memory of the longtime postal worker.



Marion state wrestling tournament qualifiers are pictured left to right; Tyler Palic (195), Jarret McLinden (heavyweight), Charlie Nordquist (220). The 132-pound qualifier Ethan Darnall is in the middle of the second row in letterman's jacket. The qualifiers will be competing Friday and Saturday at the Class 3-2-1A tournament at Fort Hays State University's Gross Memorial Coliseum.