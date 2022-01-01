HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Children scramble in competition for candy tossed from floats Saturday in the Old Settlers Day parade.
This 1932 Ford Coupe is one of the 14 antique cars nestled in Dennis Frantz's garage. Like several others, it's covered up like a child in a blanket.
Marion and Remington battle each other in a closely contested homecoming game that Marion won, 30-22.
Gavin Wasmuth can't hold back his excitement crossing the finish line first as Marion Varsity Volleyball player Grace Hett joins in on the celebration
