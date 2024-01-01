HEADLINES

  • Sheriff pulls plug on police scanners

    Between 8 and 11:29 a.m. Monday, all police transmissions in the county were switched from a talk group the public can hear on scanners to an encrypted talk group which scanners cannot pick up. Officials insist the timing had nothing to do with former Police Chief Gideon Cody’s appearance in court on felony charges against him.

  • Months of 30x30 talk = nothing

    A potential resolution, discussed since April and pushed by commissioner Kent Becker, that would oppose a federal program viewed by right-wing Republicans as a “land grab,” was voted down 3-2 Monday by county commissioners. Commissioners David Mueller, Dave Crofoot, and Randy Dallke voted against the proposed anti-30x30 resolution. Becker and commissioner Jonah Gehring voted in favor.

  • America discovers Columbus, and it's often no holiday

    This Monday — the second Monday in October — will be Columbus Day. Or perhaps it’ll Indigenous Peoples Day. Or perhaps it’ll be nothing at all. The United States is divided about many issues; whether to celebrate Columbus Day is among them. While the city and county of Marion take Columbus Day off, and so does the federal government, the state does not. Nationwide, only 16 states continue to celebrate the holiday. And that can make things confusing for the different levels of government.

  • Media descend on Cody's return

    Nine reporters were in the courtroom and several more stood outside when former Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody made his first court appearance Monday on a felony charge of interfering with judicial process. Cody and his lawyer, Sal Intragliata of Wichita, entered the courthouse by a south door of the building and walked to stairs leading to the courtroom.

  • Portions of 'serious' raid suit dismissed

    Despite dismissing some claims, a federal judge ruled Friday that former city council member Ruth Herbel’s allegations about last year’s police raids “give the court pause and raise serious constitutional concerns.” Judge Holly L. Teeter even underlined the word “serious” in her ruling but at the same time noted, “as sometimes happens,” that only some of Herbel’s claims would go forward.

  • Kosovo journalists hear from publisher

    Nine journalists from Kosovo, visiting Kansas through a program that fosters understanding between nations, came to Marion Friday to learn about last year’s raid on the Publisher Eric Meyer and Kansas Press Association executive director Emily Bradbury talked to the Kosovans at the Historic Elgin Hotel before the group came to the

  • Barbers are anything but hair today, gone tomorrow

    Marion County has few hairdressers and fewer barbers. The ones who remain present an interesting mix of newcomers and old-timers. Each has a loyal clientele. A few are extremely close. And a few hardly know each other.

OTHER NEWS

  • Pomp's is Rod's new circumstance

    Hillsboro tire shop Rod’s Tire and Service was purchased last week by Pomp’s Tire Service. Former owner Rod Koons will transition to a role as an “agricultural tire consultant” with Pomp’s, a national chain of tire stores. “Rod is wrapping up, making his way out,” manager Dallas Bartel said. “His hope is that everything’s cleaned up and out by the end of the month so he can take up his new position.”

  • Last full-time local attorney to close office

    Brookens Law Office will shut its door at the end of the month when attorney Bob Brookens retires. While the Karstetter and Bina office will remain open for half a day each week on Main St., Brookens’s retirement functionally leaves the county with zero attorneys in private practice.

  • Axes, banners highlight festival

    Peabody’s Fall Festival brought a large crowd to City Park to experience art, music, and local community on an unseasonably warm Saturday. A wide array of vendors and activities and a sizable, if scattered crowd turned out.

  • Superintendent debunks report faulting Centre

    A new report by the Fordham Institute tracking “underachieving and underenrolled” public schools put Centre on its list. But district superintendent Larry Geist said Centre’s appearance was due to an oversight in data collection.

  • Burn barrel suspected in fire at Canada

    A back yard burner in Canada touched off a three-alarm conflagration that spread to junk vehicles and a shed Friday, sending a plume of black smoke that could be seen in Marion. Cars and pickups on property owned by Jason Kirkby were damaged. Tires burned, but none of the fuel tanks ignited.

  • Family loses home to fire

    A Hillsboro family of four was displaced from its home by a fire a Saturday evening that took firefighters from Hillsboro, Durham, and Marion three hours to extinguish and clear the scene. Hillsboro Fire Chief Ben Steketee said the fire was deemed accidental and that it might have been started by smoking.

  • Area residents help with hurricane damage

    A Newton woman who grew up in Peabody has organized a truckload of disaster relief supplies to be driven to North Carolina to help people devastated by Hurricane Helene. Traylee Pickens arranged help from Grace Community Church in Newton and put out a call for supplies Oct. 2.

  • Marion refunds money from lot purchase

    Marion City Council voted Monday to return $17,000 paid three years ago to a pair who said they wanted to build an RV and boat storage facility. When Ashley Unruh and Mark Evans, who formerly operated Airstream Guy in Marion, bought property at 1004 Batt St., north of Airstream Guy, the city sold it before a contract was even drawn up.

  • Chili cooks spicy up competition

    Saturday’s Chili Cookoff at Marion County Park and Lake brought 472 chili aficionados to taste test chili prepared by 13 competitors. Thad Looper and Clayton Garnica won first place with “Slap Yo Mama” chili.

DEATHS

  • Glynn Scott

    Services for Glynn Ann (Williams) Scott, 64, who died Sept. 28 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Herington VFW post. Born May 14, 1960, in Smithville, Missouri, to Delano “Harvey” Williams and Georgie Lee Garrison, she attended high school in Dearborn, Missouri, graduating in 1979.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Thomas Cain

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Bonnie Farris

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • Sheriff turns off public accountability

    In a cowardly surrender to bureaucrats seeking to protect the privacy of hardened criminals, Sheriff Jeff Soyez acted without warning Monday to block citizens from exercising their long-cherished right to monitor police radio transmissions. Nationwide, sheriff’s departments and even entire states — especially those that value openness in government — have challenged bureaucratic overreach and actively defended the public’s right to know about crime and how law enforcement officers whose salaries they pay perform their jobs.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Too many tulips

  • LETTERS:

    Tabor drinking, Lose Constitution?, Harris far better

PEOPLE

  • Birthday cards requested

    The family of Janice Case is requesting a card shower for her 95th birthday. Cards may be sent to her at 13060 Metcalf Ave, Apt 142, Overland Park KS 66213.

  • Author to speak at library

    Local author Debbie Oelke will be at Hillsboro Public Library, 120 E. Grand Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday talk about her second book in a children’s series, “Be Kind: Understanding Disability.” The library also offers a monthly book club, meeting at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. This week’s meeting will feature discussion of “Navigating Early” by Clare Vanderpool.

  • Free government commodities offered

    Free food will be available Aug. 21 to 24 for low-income residents age 60 and over. Recipients must have monthly household income of no more than $1,632 plus $583 for each household member after the first.

  • Democrats to meet

    Information about early voting and judicial candidates in the Nov. 5 election will be shared when Marion County Democrats meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Peabody Township Library, 214 N. Walnut St. Also on the agenda will be discussion of a postcard project and planning for our county party reorganization.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

  • Blowouts good and bad dominate week in football

    Just two county teams won Friday night — Marion over Inman in blowout fashion, and Peabody-Burns in a comeback against Marais des Cygnes Valley. Peabody-Burns The Warriors celebrated homecoming with a second-half comeback over Marais des Cygnes Valley. The final score was 46-24.

  • Regional coming to Marion

    Marion has been selected to host Class 2A and 4A teams as part of the 2024 KSHSAA cross-country regionals on Oct. 26. Marion After back-to-back first place finishes, the Warriors took a step back against stiff competition last week in Halstead.

  • Peabody, Goessel impress in volleyball

    The south rose again this week in volleyball with the county’s two southernmost teams enjoying the most success Peabody-Burns The Warriors finished 2-0 against St. Xavier and Newton HomeSchool Monday night on the road.

  • Golfers prepare for regionals

    The lady Warriors played their last two matches of the season Thursday and Monday, with regionals scheduled for this coming Monday. At Clay Center Country Club on Thursday, Georgia Madgwick and Sybil Bowman shot their best rounds of the season. On Monday at Lake Shawnee in Topeka, Maomi Wilson led the team with her best round of the year.

  • Tennis season ends

    Hillsboro’s Cassidy Bernhardt finished sixth in singles at a home meet Saturday. “Cassidy has really improved as a singles player this year,” coach David Ediger said. “After a convincing win against Richey, she played a very good player in Leis. She battled the entire match and had Leis on the defense several games.”

