HEADLINES

  • County might trash idea of building a transfer station

    If county commissioners were back to the drawing board on a transfer station last week, they are even further back after Monday’s meeting. Jack Chappelle with Engineering Solutions and Design told commissioners it would be more expensive for the county to build a transfer station and continue to haul solid waste elsewhere than it would to have cities and rural residents arrange their own hauling.

  • More Tabor athletes in drug bust

    Two months after three people associated with Tabor College athletics were arrested on multiple drug charges, two more were arrested this past week. Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday pulled over a suspicious vehicle near 200th and Limestone Rd. at Marion Reservoir.

  • Decorating center gets a new look

    Brad and Jeannie Wildin have been busy the past six months restoring several original features to The County Seat Decorating Center at 130 E. Main St. in Marion. “I was sitting at my desk and thought, I need to do something,” Brad said.

  • Democracy knows no age limit

    Democracy of the teens, by the teens, and for the teens was on display Tuesday as seniors from Hillsboro, Marion, Goessel, Peabody-Burns and Centre attended a forum at Hillsboro High School with four Kansas teenagers running for governor. “It’s really exciting,” 17-year-old Ashley Brazil of Hillsboro said. “It’s a way for a small town to get attention. I never expected this. It’s crazy.”

  • Newspaper named best in state

    With a record 40 awards, Marion County Record on Saturday won Kansas Press Association’s sweepstakes honors in both news and advertising as the best newspaper in the state in its circulation class. Many of the winning entries also were published, along with news of those local communities, in the Record’s sister newspapers, the Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin.

OTHER NEWS

  • City rescinds offer to sell land to county

    Marion City Council on Monday took on the county’s waffling over where, and whether, to build a transfer station. Administrator Roger Holter suggested council members attach a time limit to their earlier offer to sell the county land for a new transfer station on Washington St. for $6,500.

  • Another Monday, another argument over lake

    Another Monday meeting, another disagreement over the county lake. Lake resident Dick Fanter brought county commissioners a plan to patch the lake’s heated fishing dock.

  • Flu packing a punch in county

    County residents are far from immune as the worst flu season in nine years sweeps across the state. Roger Schroeder, marketing director for St. Luke Hospital, said that every day the hospital has tested for influenza this month, at least one test has come back positive.

  • Budding photographer started with bugs

    Collecting bugs was one of Karsen Kroupa’s favorite pastimes as a young child. When he joined 4-H, it was only natural to choose entomology as a project. When the 8-year-old found he could go to an entomology workshop and learn how to take pictures of bugs, he was excited. His parents, Kelly and Kim Kroupa of rural Marion, purchased a Fugifilm point-and-shoot digital camera for him.

  • Burdick again shows its heart

    Every year for the past 20 years, Burdick has a fundraiser auction to help needy families. This year’s event was Saturday at Burdick United Methodist Church. Dan and Linda Peterson organized the annual event after their son, Jeff, was severely injured in a car accident in 1987 and they experienced the generosity of friends and neighbors who helped them through difficult times, including financially. “It took us a while to get it off the ground, but so many helped us, and we wanted to help others,” Dan said. “We raise about $5,000 every year. People are so generous here.”

  • Mentalist to headline Winter Gala

    The second annual Winter Community Gala to be held Feb. 26 at Hillsboro MB Church fellowship hall will be headlined by Wichita-based entertainer Curtis Waltermire, better known as Curtis the Mentalist. Waltermire has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, and can be seen on PBS’ program “Street Rodding American Style”, in which he drives a restored a 1963 Chevy II Nova while blindfolded.

DEATHS

  • Ann Bartel

    Services for Ann Bartel, 91, who died Saturday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home. Burial at Durham Park Cemetery will be an hour before the service.

  • Forrest Kelsey

    Funeral services for Forrest L. Kelsey, 89, who died Friday at his home, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Marion Christian Church. Inurnment with military rites will follow at Marion Cemetery.

  • Pearl Koch

    Services for Pearl Koch, 95, who died Friday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Durham Baptist Church. Interment will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Lewis Cemetery, Ramona. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

  • Ed McGinness

    Services for retired farmer Edward W. McGinness, 95, who died Tuesday at St. Luke Living Center, were Friday at Aulne United Methodist Church. Burial was at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Born Aug. 11, 1922, in Aulne to William E. and Nancy (Larsen) McGinness, he married Ruth (Klein) McGinness on Aug. 29, 1948, in Marion, farmed in the Marion and Aulne areas, and worked at the county Agricultural Conservation and Stabilization Service office.

  • Aldene Martens

    Services for Aldene Martens, 88, who died Feb. 6 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, were Friday. Born Oct. 22, 1929, at Lehigh to Gustav and Caroline (Meljo) Matz, she married Alvin Martens on April 28, 1951, in Hillsboro. He died in 2003. Her sister, Vivian McCleave, died in 2010.

  • Dayle Unruh

    Services for Dayle Unruh, 92, who died Monday at Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro. She was born Oct. 18, 1925, to Dan and Emma (Schroeder) Klassen in Hillsboro. She and Ennis Unruh were married Nov. 3, 1946, in Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Peggy Franta

DOCKET

FARM

  • Conservation is in the blood for Carlsons

    Soil conservation is a three-generation tradition for Ronnie Carlson’s family. Ronnie and Susan Carlson, Lincolnville, were selected to receive the 2017 Conservation Continuation award from Marion County Conservation District. The award is for the work they did on their ground in 1996 and ongoing soil conservation work the family does, not only on their own land, but on other land as well.

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Student to present research at Capitol

    Junior Jakob Hanschu of Hillsboro will be among 40 college students presenting undergraduate research today at the Capitol rotunda in Topeka. Hanschu, a junior in anthropology and geography at Kansas State University, will present his project, “Quantifying the Qualitative: Locating Burial Mounds in North-Central Kansas.”

  • Evening of jazz planned at Tabor

    Tabor College student and faculty musicians will present a free evening of jazz at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the atrium of new Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. In addition to a cabaret of Broadway, jazz, and musical-theater songs, the evening will feature Tabor FX, a student-led a cappella choir.

  • Club gathers at beauty shop

    Karen Miles, owner of Miles By Design Beauty Shop, presented an informative program to members of the Neo Century club Feb. 5. Hostesses were Suzanne Thole and Joyce Duke.

  • 20th Century Club hears about old rural schools

    Lowell Ensey presented slides about rural schools from the late 1800s to the 1960s when 14 members of 20th Century Club met for dinner Feb. 5 at Cazadores Mexican Grill. Members answered roll by saying whether they had attended school in Marion County.

  • Card shower planned

    A reception and card shower are planned for the 90th birthday of Harold Gfeller, formerly of Wonsevu. Cards sent in care of Tim Gfeller, 2926 W 4th St, El Dorado KS 67042 will be presented at a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. March 3 at Train Depot, 430 N. Main St., El Dorado.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Cook returns to work following accident, Menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Palic, Nordquist claim Chase County title

    Heading into the final two weeks of the season, with regionals on tap for Friday and Saturday at Eureka, Warrior wrestling coach Tyler McMichael is pleased with where his team is. “For this week, it’s just making some small tweaks and adjustments before Friday,” he said. “I like where we are sitting going into regionals, and we’re peaking at the right time.”

  • Warrior girls too much for Hutch Trinity

    The trip to Hutchinson-Trinity turned out bittersweet for Warrior basketball teams Friday night. In girls’ action, the Warriors turned back a furious fourth quarter Celtics’ rally to hang on for a 58-50 victory.

  • Students sign letters of intent

    Three Marion High School students have signed letters of intent to play collegiate sports. Warrior kicker Austin Neufeld will play football for Nebraska-Wesleyan at Lincoln, Nebraska. He is the son of Darin and Jona Neufeld.

  • Centre teams bring home victories

    Friday was a good night for the Centre Cougars. They played Wakefield on the road, and both teams were victorious. The girls won, 30-26, in overtime. After trailing by as much as 12 points in the first quarter and 6 points at halftime, they battled back to tie the game at 20-20 in the third quarter and 26-26 at the end of regulation play.

  • Bowling league results

  • New principal, teacher hired

    Contracts were approved Monday night for hiring of Travis Rodgers as Marion High School principal and Eleanor Klenda as MHS science teacher. Rodgers has spent the last four years as assistant principal at Wichita-West. He will replace Tod Gordon, who’s set to retire at the end of the school year.

  • Centre hires a principal

    After having a combined superintendent/principal for all grades at Centre for several years, the school board at a special meeting Feb. 7 hired a principal for seventh through 12th grades for the 2018-19 school year. Superintendent Susan Beeson will be principal for pre-school through sixth grade. Donald Raymer is a teacher and coach at Garden City school district. His position at Centre will be his first as a fully accredited principal.

  • Team members cherish lifelong memories

    They’ve been together for a long time, but the time is coming soon when the six lettermen on the Centre boys basketball team will face the end of the line. They hope to end their high school careers with a trip to the state tournament. They got together recently to reminisce about their past, talk about the present, and look to the future.

  • Marion 8th-grade scholars place 2nd

    Marion Middle School Scholars’ Bowl teams started the 2018 season Monday by hosting four other Heart of America schools. The eighth-grade team of Reyna Bouslog, Emily Hake, Hannah May, Mickelly Soyez, Anderson Waddell, and Johnny Zieammermann posted a 3-1 record to place second in their division.

  • Centre agriscience team places second at Kiowa

    Several teams from Centre FFA competed in career development events Feb. 7 at South Barber High School, Kiowa. An agriscience team completed a written exam in meat evaluation and identified retail cuts of meat. They placed second overall, with Dillon Knepp placing second, individually, and Cecilia Rziha placing eighth. Other team members were Tyler Nickel, Dakota Gardner, Lane Methvin, Samantha Engler, Cameron Spohn, and Elias Jirak.

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Centre and Marion

UPCOMING

  • Pancake feed planned

    A community pancake and sausage feed from 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Senior Center will benefit Hillsboro’s FFA chapter and kick off National FFA Week.

  • TEEN to meet

    Technology Excellence in Education Network will conduct its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Marion school district offices at 101 N. Thorp St.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP