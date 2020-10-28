HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Michelle Gooding helps her dog, Fritz, into a shopping cart at St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary Shoppe as she gets ready to look over new items put out by staff. Mask wearing is mandatory at the shop and everyone abided by the rule Friday as they looked over merchandise.



Snow is heaped on fall pumpkins Monday afternoon on a porch near Marion County Lake. Wintry mix will haunt the area until Friday when temperatures are forecast to warm up into the high 50s, with clear skies on Halloween weekend.



Marion's Megan Neufeld, left, celebrates with teammates after a successful kill during the Warriors' opening match Saturday at substate. Marion was eliminated by Valley Heights in the second round at Herington substate.