  • Marine pilot takes detour over county

    Marion native and Marine Corps helicopter pilot Louis Holt has made cross-country flights before, but last week’s trip gave him the opportunity to view his hometown from above as he flew over Marion and Hillsboro. “It was nice to see Marion,” he said. “There are a lot of people who helped me throughout the years, from school teachers to family friends.”

  • Muddy roads strand ambulance

    Crew slides into ditch responding to call, rescued by tow truck By ALEXANDER SIMONE Staff writer

  • County OKs $1.76m deal to build new transfer station

    After more than three years’ discussion, construction of a new $1.875 million solid waste transfer station is finally in sight. County commissioners voted Monday to enter a lease purchase agreement with Central National Bank for $1.755 million, with the remaining $120,000 to come from county funds.

  • Tower deadline prompts review

    A newly seated city council Monday passed a 4-1 vote to get ahead of a looming deadline by sending an application for a permit to build a 129-foot cell phone tower for review by the planning and zoning commission. The council also agreed unanimously to extend the time to grant or refuse construction of a tower at 505 Commercial St. from Feb. 2. to July 2.

  • Progress steady on flood damage repairs at Marion Reservoir

    Waters in some coves are coated with ice, but repair work on damage from record flooding at Marion Reservoir this past summer continues steadily as staff race to get ready for spring. “Our target is to have 60 percent of campsites open by April 1,” said assistant lake manager Kevin McCoy. “That’s not set in stone — that’s a target.”

  • City to fix damage at Elm Creek; work on curb will need to wait

    The city hopes to find a grant to pay for needed repairs to a broken curb and guttering on Elm St. that allowed water to stream down the east bank of Luta Creek in May and cause it to collapse Marion public works employees are preparing Luta Creek’s east bank for needed repairs, but fixing street curbing will wait.

  • Mayor looking forward to new housing

    Marion mayoral-elect Dave Mayfield answered questions about a new housing development and other issues when he met with seniors Jan. 8 at Marion Senior Center. There are plans for new homes in the 300 block of N. Coble St., adjacent to Marion Cemetery, which he said would benefit the city.

  • Senior Citizens to meet in Hillsboro

    The monthly meeting of Senior Citizens of Marion County will be 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at Hillsboro Senior Center. Lunch reservations are due Jan. 15 and can be made by calling (620) 947-2304 or (620) 382-3580. Transportation requests are due Jan. 16. Board members for 2020 were installed at the Dec. 20 meeting. Flo Rahn of Hillsboro is serving her first term, and Mary Rogers of Marion her second term.

  • County sees spike in sneezes, coughs, misery

    Plethora of illnesses cutting swath through homes, hospitals By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Vomiting, diarrhea, coughs, congested sinuses, allergies that won’t give up, pneumonia, influenza — illnesses of all kinds have spiked in the county over the last two weeks.

  • Florence mayor's meet-and-greet an illegal meeting

    New Florence mayor Bill Harris addressed city employees Tuesday, but councilmen Ken Hoffman and Mary Shipman were also present, making the meeting a violation of Kansas Open Meetings Act. According to KOMA, a majority from a public governing body cannot discuss government business outside an officially scheduled meeting.

  • Accountant embraces lifetime learning

    Despite Angela Lange’s promotion last week to senior staff accountant at Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, she doesn’t see her education as being over. “I like to keep learning all the time and doing new things,” she said. “That’s probably what helped the most, was not getting stuck in the same position.”

  • Hillsboro schools get $85,050 from Diamond Vista

    Hillsboro school district received its first annual PILOT payment from Diamond Vista at Monday’s school board meeting. The money was placed in the district’s gifts and grants fund, which will allow the funds to be further allocated in the future, superintendent Max Heinrichs said.

  • Despite rumors, 3rd wind farm not looking at county

    Rumors of a potential third wind farm in Marion County turn out to be untrue. County commissioners have clearly heard the rumor. Commissioner Dianne Novak, speaking at a recent commission meeting, said she’s heard talk that a wind farm is signing lease agreements in the Goessel area.

  • Three appointed to planning commission

    For the first time, new members were seated on the Centre board of education this month. New members used to take office in July but elections have been changed by law from April to November. One of the three new members on the Centre board is not really new to it. Steve Jirak of Ramona has served on the board before. Thieen Antoszyk of Ramona and Lance Diepenbrock of Lincolnville are the other two.

  • First hearing in wind farm lawsuit sets deadline

    A hearing was held last week in a lawsuit filed against county commissioners over conditional use permits granted to a wind farm company working to build turbines in the southern portion of the county. At that hearing, district judge Steven Hornbaker set a deadline for all sides of the lawsuit to provide information requested by the others and set April 7 for a second hearing.

  • Mother Nature pulls a punch

    Despite a foreboding weather forecast Friday that led to canceled classes and sports events for area students, the weekend weather was not as bad as predicted. High winds, ice, and three to six inches of snow were projected Friday and Saturday, resulting in a press release from the state discouraging travel in Marion County.

  • Allen Hiebert

    Services for Allen Hiebert, who died Jan. 9 at age 84, will be 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at Bethesda Home. He was born Nov. 14, 1935, to Ruben and Lena Hiebert.

  • Dale Suderman

    Services for Hillsboro resident Dale Suderman, 75, who died Jan. 5 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Ebenfeld Mennonite Brethren Church, rural Hillsboro. Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Ebenfeld Church cemetery. He was born April 24, 1944, in Hillsboro, to Dan and Edna (Harder) Suderman in Hillsboro.

    Bob Bruner

    Laura Crawshaw

    Harlow Warneke

  • Trolls create anti-social media

    Remember when you didn’t have to thank people for being willing to answer their phones? Daily attempts by robots to sell us things we never wanted and by scammers pretending to be our credit card providers or Social Security, Medicare, or IRS agents now make everyone think twice before picking up a phone, even if the illegally faked caller ID — which government won’t enforce — seems to be from a neighbor. Remember when you actually looked forward to finding things in the mail dropped off at your front door? The postal service’s overly aggressive solicitation of junk mail and largely irrational fear of scofflaws who illegally allow dogs to run free ended that.

  • Welcome, Shemp and Curley Joe

    Those viewing county commission meetings for entertainment will be happy to see that the cast has been expanded from three to five and that the weekly performance has been extended from a half-day to an almost full-day extravaganza. Those looking for the county commission to accomplish anything of value now that it has expanded to include more than just Curley, Larry, and Moe will be disappointed.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    The well is empty

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Not in my (former) backyard

