HEADLINES

  • Medical issues factored into fatality crash

    A Gypsum man who died after being thrown from his vehicle in an accident last week was believed to be experiencing medical complications prior to the accident, Kansas state trooper Craig Davis said. Ronald L. Myhre, 50, was southbound on K-15 from Dickinson County when the accident occurred. He was well south of K-4 which would take him to Gypsum.

  • Girl taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle

    An 11-year-old Marion girl was taken to St. Luke Hospital on Monday for a minor leg injury after being hit by a vehicle in the 400 block of E. Main St. while riding her bicycle. The girl had no blood loss or head injuries despite not wearing a helmet, said Marion County EMS director Travis Parmley.

  • Clover Cliff Ranch's owners exited to bring back bison

    The first bison that arrived last week at Clover Cliff Ranch were the result of effort by Spencer and father Warren Harshman to reintroduce them to the area. “We’ve been talking about bison for quite a few years,” Spencer said. “It’s kind of hard to get into. We started talking to people and met some of the right people.”

  • Commissioners vote to keep their promise

    After hearing from a Hillsboro farmer Monday, county commissioners cast a split vote to keep a verbal promise made a year ago to maintain the road he uses to reach his cattle. When Mike Meisinger last spoke to the commission, he asked for a policy that if he paid for rock for a 1¼ mile section of Mustang Rd. north of 260th Rd., the county would rock and maintain the road. At that time, then-road and bridge supervisor Jesse Hamm said the county would maintain the road.

  • New extension district a step closer

    Marion and Dickinson counties are a step closer to forming a combined research and extension district — a move that could slightly bump costs for county taxpayers. Dickinson County commissioners last week approved forming a research and extension district with Marion County.

  • Greensburg survivors learn hard lessons about coping with distaster

    March 2 to 6 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kansas. Two Marion residents learned more than they ever wanted to know about severe weather in 2007, and offered tips to be prepared. Marion residents Chelsi and Javan Koehn lived in Greensburg on May 4, 2007 when the town was devastated by an F5 tornado that flattened 95% of the town and killed 11 people at 9:47 p.m.

COUNTY

  • County sees a run of methamphetamine busts

    A run of six arrests involving methamphetamine that took place between Thursday and Sunday in Marion County extend beyond their respective towns, Hillsboro police chief Dan Kinning said. “We need to work together because the drugs are going back and forth between the different communities in Marion County,” he said.

  • New owners to reopen Peabody's hardware store

    The businesses’ sale was finalized just weeks ago, but new owners Jamie and Korie Hatton are hard at work remodeling the Walnut St. building that formerly housed Peabody Hardware and Lumber. If all goes well, the Hattons plan to open a new hardware and lumber business sometime in April.

  • Florence considers fewer city office hours

    Florence should consider closing its city office Tuesdays and Thursdays, mayor Bills Harris said during Monday’s city council meeting. “We have so few people in this town paying taxes, and we have more part-time and full-time employees than I have ever remembered in my life,” he said.

  • Costs to dispose of demolition waste lowered

    In an initiative to reduce blight and aid economic development, county commissioners Monday reinstated a program to allow people to dispose of construction and demolition waste at reduced prices. If a resident is approved, up to 25 tons of waste will be taken for $15 a ton instead of the usual $40 a ton.

OTHER NEWS

  • Pilsen's parish auction raises $18,000 for charity

    Pilsen community center was crowded Sunday with people wanting a meal and wanting to bid on auction items to raise money for charity. This year’s 17th annual Holy Family Parish Charity Auction raised $18,000.

  • Advancement dinner brings 'right element'

    With Marion Advancement Campaign’s annual dinner on Saturday, regular attendee Roger Hannaford is already looking forward to loosening up during the event. “There are banquets where you’re in a suit and tie, and it’s pretty stuffy,” he said. “This has the right element of a fun evening.”

  • Assisted living center now under new ownership

    Marion Assisted Living center is now owned by Wichita-based Axiom Healthcare Services. Axiom has six skilled nursing care and rehabilitation facilities in Derby, Olathe, Wichita, Conway Springs, and Louisville, Colorado.

  • St. Luke makes list of top 100 rural hospitals

    St. Luke Hospital in Marion made this year’s Chartis Center for Rural Health’s list of the top 100 critical access hospitals for 2020. The Chartis Center ranks 1,350 critical access hospitals nationally to create the list.

  • Symphony tickets will go on sale

    Tickets for the 15th annual Symphony in the Flint Hills at Wade Pasture in Wabaunsee County go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday. The June 13 show features 15-time Grammy Award winner Béla Fleck, who will join the Kansas City Symphony.

DEATHS

  • Raymond Just

    Services for Raymond Just, 91, of Parkside Homes Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. today at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church, Hillsboro. Private family burial will be in Ebenfeld cemetery.

  • Clifford Unruh

    Funeral services for Clifford Unruh, 77, who died March 1 in rural Goessel, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro. Burial will be in Haven of Rest Cemetery, rural Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Nancy Griffin

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Virginia Soyez

DOCKET

FINANCE

  • Retirement muddles couple's financial plans

    A Marion County resident agreed to have her finances reviewed, under an assumed name, by a Tabor College accounting professor. Jane Doe understands the importance of financial planning, but understanding how much money she needs is difficult for someone approaching retirement-age.

OPINION

  • Muzzling wild dogs

    Congress shall make no law abridging the right of the people to petition the government for a redress of grievances. That portion of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution apparently no longer applies to Marion County.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    We called it gossip

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Working together

PEOPLE

  • Theater program unites students

    Marion junior Dante Snyder starts his day waking up 15 minutes before school starts. He takes a quick shower, gets ready for school, and goes to English class. After school, he goes home and gets ready for work. At night, he does his homework, eats supper, and watches The Office before going to bed.

  • Cheerleaders will 'egg' your yard for Easter

    Peabody High School’s cheerleading team will hide Easter eggs in your yard from 9 to 10 p.m. April 11 to surprise family members on Easter — the Easter bunny will even leave a note on your door. The charge is $25 for 25 candy-filled eggs and $40 for 50 eggs. The money raised will support the cheer team’s activities.

  • Marion grad to sing in Butler concert series

    Marion 2019 alumnus Charlie Nordquist will be among Butler Community College’s headliners for its “I’ve Got Music” concert series 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Butler’s fine arts building. There will be an additional performance at 2 p.m. Saturday.

  • Kindergarten screening set

    Screening will be April 2 and 3 at Hillsboro Elementary School for students entering kindergarten in the fall. Children will need to be 5 years old by Aug. 31 to register. Parents can contact the elementary school to set up an appointment.

  • Hospital staff to give presentation on preventing falls

    Hillsboro Community Hospital medical staff will highlight how to prevent falls and the injuries that often result from them at 9:45 a.m. March 6 at Tabor’s Shari Flaming Center as part of March’s Lifelong Learning program. Staffers will offer tips on exercises that can be done from a chair, and discuss local resources.

  • Storm safety talk set for Thursday

    Marion County Emergency Management Department will host the annual Storm Fury on the Plains seminar at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts on Tabor College Campus, Hillsboro. The event is free.

  • CALENDAR OF EVENTS:

    Calendar of events

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Seniors celebrate birthdays, Marion menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    Marion's signature structure for 35 years

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Centre ends season in regional semifinal

    Centre boys and girls teams both lost to Little River last week in semi-final games during the 1A regional at Goessel. Playing in the final game of her high school career Friday, senior Kelsey Hett tied her career-high 27 points, about two-thirds of Centre’s 38 points in the Cougars’ 14-point loss to Little River. She made six of 11 3-point attempts and had eight free throws to end her career with 1,041 points.

  • Marion wrestler places 5th at state

    Marion wrestler Todd Palic delivered during last week’s trip to Kansas State Wrestling Championships, placing fifth in the 182-pound division. Palic was joined by teammates Forest Slater and Chance Shults.

  • Marion girls fall to top-seeded Bulldogs

    Marion girls ended their basketball season Monday night with a 54-25 substate loss at Chase County. The Warriors started on difficult footing, getting shut out in the first quarter while Chase County put up 15 points.

  • Marion junior varsity girls win home tournament

    Marion junior varsity girls won their home tournament last week, snagging a pair of close victories to take the championship plaque. The Warriors beat Hillsboro 22-20, and followed it with a 24-23 win over Remington.

  • Dance team wins at regional competition

    Marion Tiptoz Dance Company’s Shine Dance Team attended its first regional dance competition Feb. 29 in Wichita, taking first in jazz and tap categories. Dancers Mariella Koehn, Kiersten Wildin, and Kenzlie Brewer received a platinum rating for their “Summer Lovin’” routine. The routine also won in tap and for junior introductory level duos and trios.

  • Book fair to visit Marion Elementary

    Marion Elementary School’s spring book fair will be March 9 to 13 in the school library. Money raised will help buy books for the library and classrooms.

MORE…

