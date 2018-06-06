HEADLINES

  • Probation likely in teacher sex case

    A former Peabody-Burns teacher charged in February with eight felonies alleging unlawful sexual relations and sexual exploitation of two students struck a plea deal Monday that is expected to get him probation. According to a plea agreement filed in court Tuesday, Christopher R. Young, 45, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Five charges of unlawful sexual relations and a third count of sexual exploitation of a child were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled.

  • A saintly march honors Kapaun

    “Physically challenging, spiritually uplifting.” That, in a nutshell, is how Jeff Cady of Marion described his experience as a participant in the Father Kapaun Pilgrimage this past week.

  • Positivity prevails despite cancer diagnosis

    Cancer. A six-letter word that can initiate a rollercoaster of emotions for many. Holly Unruh was diagnosed in February with stage-four metastatic breast cancer and says she has tried to remain positive since.

  • Road rocker asks for and gets a thank you

  • Navigating driver ed: Back to school proves nerve-wracking

    While most students are enjoying the first couple of weeks of summer vacation sleeping in and trading classroom time for hanging out with friends, those enrolled in this year’s driver’s education courses are already back in school. “It’s nerve-wracking, and everyone in the car is watching you,” Marion student Sydney Williams said. “You’re trying not to hit the curb or any other cars.”

  • CHINGAWASSA:

    Turnout pleases organizer, Slideshow

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Marion's streetscape project finally in sight

    It will soon be known when Marion’s long-awaited Main St. streetscape project will begin. City council members Monday approved a bid to work on Main from 1st St. to 5th St. The $1 million project, five years in the works, will cost the city $335,000.

  • Derelict properties could go to a land bank

    County commissioners are considering creating a county land bank that could help transform derelict properties into parks, playgrounds, and the like. Commissioners talked Monday with county counselor Brad Jantz about ways they could dispose of structures in bad repair.

  • Injuries minor when car overturns

    A young driver received only minor lacerations and was not taken to a hospital after his car overturned and slid into a ditch Monday afternoon near 150th and Sunflower Rds. Sheriff Rob Craft declined to provide further information, saying the deputy who had investigated the accident had not finished his report and likely would not do so by press time.

  • Car theft may be linked to spree

    A car stolen Sunday from near Almena and 120th Rds. is believed to be part of a spree. Dallas and Deena Boese reported their car stolen Sunday. It had a full tank of gas and a computer and Remington 12-gauge shotgun in it when it was stolen.

  • County's police dog gets safety devices

    Marion County police dog Karma has a new protective vest and heat alarm to protect her. “If I’m not in my vehicle and it gets to a certain temperature, the windows automatically go down,” Karma’s handler, deputy Bronson Shipman said.

  • Road chief seeks bigger budget

    Road and bridge supervisor Jesse Hamm gave county commissioners a preview Thursday of his upcoming budget request. He hopes for substantial increases for work on roads and bridges.

  • Bluegrass lineup sounds like salad bar

    A musical lineup that sounds as if it is straight off a salad bar will be on tap when Bluegrass at the Lake unveils its new $5 cover charge June 16. While all bands are from a bluegrass origin, many identify themselves in a unique way. Whiskey Spit will start the evening at 5 p.m. pickin’ with more of a traditional bluegrass sound, followed by Robin and Billie, who will offer folkgrass at 6.

  • Holy Family Parish to get new priest

    Holy Family Parish will have a new priest June 19. Pastor Brian Bebak will come to Marion from El Dorado, where he has been at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church since 2007. Bebak was ordained in May 1986 and has served many roles in the Wichita diocese. Other pastorates were in Wichita, Winfield, Oxford, Hutchinson, and Colwich.

DEATHS

  • Bill Flaming

    Services for retired plumber William Jay Flaming, 60, who died May 26 at Salem Home, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro. Born July 27, 1957, to Jim and Eulalia Flaming, he grew up in Hillsboro and worked with his father until they retired in 2016.

  • Cherridah Gill

    Services for 1948 Marion High School graduate Cherridah Lis (Mullikin) Gill, 87, who died May 25 in Lexington, Nebraska, were last week in Arapahoe, Nebraska. Born Nov. 5, 1930, in Emporia to Jerry and Verona Mullikin, she lived in Peabody until 1940, when her father became the first superintendent of Marion County Park and Lake.

  • Bryce Morris

    A memorial service for former Marion resident Bryce Galen Morris, 26, who died June 2 in Tulsa, will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell. Visitation will precede the service. Born April 12, 1992, in Greensburg to Derek G. Morris and Michelle Kamenicky, he grew up in Greensburg until his family moved to Russell. He later attended high school in Marion and then worked in oil fields on pulling units, as a pipe tester, and on water filtration.

  • Donating for the donor: Co-op's food drive honors colleague

    Mid-Kansas Cooperative’s sixth annual food drive this year is less about competition between sites to see which can generate the most donations, and more about honoring an employee who died unexpectedly Oct. 4. Scott Alcorn lived in Marion, was a location service specialist at Peabody’s elevator, and had been with MKC for 20 years.

  • Hot, dry weather plagues farmers

    Farmers and ranchers are wondering how they are going to survive hot, dry weather. Small rains were enough to bring up spring crops, but drought has persisted in many parts of the county since November. Pasture ponds have dried up, hay crops are sparse, and growing crops could dry up without more moisture.

  • Co-ops create new propane firm

    Cooperative Grain and Supply and Agri Trails Coop have joined to form a new propane company. Co-Ag Propane will service residential, agricultural, and commercial propane customers. The partnership will create a large service area with the ability and support to expand as the company grows.

  • The truth about rhinos

    Simple pleasures often are the best, yet sometimes we don’t recognize them for what they are. One of the joys of being a tenured professor at a Big 10 university for eight months, then spending the rest of the year here, practicing what I teach (albeit on a small scale, with no financial reward), is that I often get to use real-world examples from here in my classroom there.

  • Who polices the police?

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    A trip to the puddle spa

  • Paying in forward: Officer's legacy of empathy lives on

    One-time sheriff’s deputy and Peabody police chief Don Rosine died almost three years ago, but his legacy is far from over. When former resident Stephen King recently took his oath to become a police officer in Douglas, Wyoming, a Peabody lapel pin from Rosine was fastened close to his heart-- on the inside of his shirt, so as not to break uniform.

  • Seniors board to meet

    The board of directors of Senior Citizens of Marion County will consider requests for property tax funding and a nominee for the 2018 Senior Fair when they meet at 9:30 a.m. June 15 at Hillsboro Senior Center. Lunch will be served by the center. Reservations are required and will be accepted through June 13 at (620) 947-2304. Transportation requests will be accepted through June 14 at (620) 382-3580.

  • Food safety seminars offered

    Preventing food borne illness will be the focus of two seminars for food service workers June 28 at Marion Community Center, 203 N. 3rd St. The hands-on class of safe food handling techniques is designed for those who work in restaurants, delis, fast food establishments, community meal programs, churches, day care centers, and other jobs where food is prepared for others.

  • Chat and dine to meet

    Marion County Lake Chat and Dine Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the south end of the lake hall. Co-presidents Donna Kaiser and Sharon Williams will be hostesses. After a salad supper, Peggy Blackman, president of Marion County Historical Society, will present a history of Marion County Lake.

  • MB Center announces summer hours

    The Center for Mennonite Brethren Studies at Tabor College will be open 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 17. Appointments and requests for assistance after hours are being accepted by Peggy Goertzen at (620) 947-3691.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Physician talk about glaucoma, Menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • Students honored at FFA convention

    A summer job at age 14 at Aunt Bee’s greenhouse followed by helping manage the garden of her parents, Allen Stapleford and Marie Clark, helped earn Marion FFA member Carley Stapleford a state proficiency award in diversified horticulture at last week’s state FFA convention in Manhattan. Stapleford, recognized for having one of the best agricultural career development programs in the state, hopes to become an agriculture business consultant.

  • Student is million-word reader

    Chevy Wilson of Marion not only read more than one million words the past school year; he also passed tests on every book he read. In other words, he comprehended what he was reading. Along with others in his sixth-grade class, he was enrolled in a Lexile program that required him to read two books every month on his reading level, as determined by state assessments.

  • College honors

  • HONOR ROLL:

    Marion High School

