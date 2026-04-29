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Baseball-size spiked ice rained down Thursday evening, and a second batch of hail hit Sunday afternoon. A quarter and a nickel were placed near hailstones to provide a size comparison.
Girls dance to "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes" as Tabor College's dance team and Studio 23 presented "Stars in the Making" Friday evening at Hillsboro High School auditorium. A slightly older group of girls danced to "Buttercups and Daises," and a hip hop dance crew showcased their jumps during the song, "Shine Bright."
The staff of the Coneburg Grill and Pub works the bar and kitchen. After 16 months of rebuilding, Coneburg Grill and Pub reopened Thursday, returning a longtime Peabody restaurant destroyed by fire in late 2024.
Lauryn Vogt dominated a swim meet Friday in Marion, winning both the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. Vogt also was part of a relay team that placed first in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle.
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