Peabody-Burns vocational agriculture teacher Brett McGee was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of having sexual contact with a female student.
Before McGee’s name was released to news media, Undersheriff Larry Starkey had confirmed to the Record that deputies were investigating sexual allegations involving a male teacher and an underage female student.
Marion City Council is considering increasing monthly residential trash pickup rates to $15.50 and adding 3% to that fee every year thereafter.
Marion’s last trash rate increase was in 2016, according to city administrator Brian Wells.
Hillsboro City Council approved an agreement Thursday with Michael Webb to serve as interim city administrator after Matt Stiles steps down until the city recruits a permanent replacement.
The council approved a professional services agreement with Webb, agreeing to pay him as a contract employee based on the equivalent of Matt Stiles’ salary and benefits. Council also authorized $5,000 for temporary housing, with Webb expected to stay two nights per week in a short-term rental while working in Hillsboro.
A controversial book, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” that was removed from a freshman reading list was not banned, Marion-Florence school officials emphasized this week. It merely was removed from a particular class assignment list.
The reason, the district said, was to stabilize the classroom environment following ongoing communication, sometimes termed harassment, directed at staff.
A driver fell asleep before crossing the center line and striking a Centre school bus carrying students Feb. 25.
The crash occurred at 7:15 a.m. on 340th Street just east of Sunflower Road, about three miles west of Lost Springs. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reported a 2005 Dodge Ram traveling westbound crossed into the eastbound lane after the driver fell asleep. The bus driver stopped the bus and attempted to alert the oncoming vehicle, but the truck still struck the school bus head-on.
Marion County commissioners Monday added new language to county zoning rules defining what qualifies as an owner-occupied short-term rental before approving revised regulations governing the properties.
The definition, added during discussion of the proposal, states that owner-occupied means the owner lives on the property at least 180 days during the calendar year.
The gymnasium at Pilsen Community Building was overflowing Saturday evening as people gathered for the 23rd annual charity auction.
Proceeds are used each year to help people overwhelmed with medical bills, facing disasters or other urgent needs, as well as several non-profit organizations in Marion County.
A long-running local tradition will return this weekend with the Herington Guns and Ammo Show, bringing vendors, collectors, and community members together.
The show, organized by Brett Herpich, will be at the Herington Community Building, 810 S. Broadway. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission costs $5 per day, with children 12 and younger admitted free with an adult.
Services for Laura Jean Duerksen-Bishop, 78, who died Feb. 22 in Hillsboro, will be 2 p.m. March 14 at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church
Born on July 4, 1947, to Menno and Lydia Duerksen of Lehigh, she graduated from Lehigh High School in 1965, where she was homecoming queen her senior year.
IN MEMORIAM: Robert Franz
IN MEMORIAM: Michael Rogers
IN MEMORIAM: Roger Williams
When Kimberly Metcalf returned to her family’s farm in fall 2024, she expected to help care for her mother after the death of her father.
What she did not expect was how much she would have to learn about farming.
The county conservation district is inviting farmers and others with ideas about natural resources to be part of a local working group to identify concerns.
The group will meet at 11:30 a.m. March 18 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 320 S. Cedar St., Marion, to make recommendations to the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s state conservationist.
A new “One Farmer, One File” program announced last week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture seeks to streamline farmers’ access to USDA services.
Separate filing systems maintained by Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources and Conservation Service, and Risk Management Agency will be unified.
McKinney Farms, Hillsboro, has joined the American Angus Association, which has computerized including detailed information on more than 21 million registered angus cattle.
The association keeps ancestral information and production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop selection tools for its members.
Is it possible the entire town is snakebit?
The latest concerning news out of Peabody is that a second teacher has been removed from classrooms for allegedly inappropriate behavior with students. We still haven’t been told what the first allegation was about, but the second is quite concerning — an allegation of sexual contact between a teacher and an underage student.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: The pet parade
LETTERS: Pit bulls
The Wichita-based Arise Ensemble with its blend of musical storytelling rooted in black history will return to Peabody this month.
For more than 30 years, the group has performed negro spirituals alongside historical context, connecting the origins of the music to issues that still resonate today.
-
More than 25 quilts from local quilters will be on display Monday through March 21 at. Marion City Library.
Framed historic local newspaper pages also will be on display throughout the library and available for purchase in a silent auction.
The postseason came to a crashing end for all remaining teams except the Hillsboro girls, who made it to a second round game and then defeated Remington 37-31 Tuesday night to advance into the sub-state championship game Friday at Berean Academy.
The fifth-seeded Trojans will be playing against the No. 1 seed Moundridge.
Seeing sunrises and sunsets, learning about farming, experiencing a peaceful environment with no traffic, and having to use a car to get anywhere.
These are some of the things that teenager Fernando Pav’l from Spain is experiencing as an exchange student in rural Kansas.
Marion High School students will take the stage next week with their production of “Granny Smyth Goes to Washington.”
Directed by Megan Jones, the show will be performed not at the Performing Arts Center but in the ballroom of the Marion Community Center at 7 p.m. March 12 and 13 and at 2 p.m. March 14.